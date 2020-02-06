New York, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Frost Radar in the Global Bottled Water Hydration Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05841327/?utm_source=GNW





Global market revenue reached $158.83 billion in 2018—5.6% higher than the previous year. By 2024, it is expected to stand at $242.35 billion, which is a 7.3% compound annual growth rate over 2018. By volume, consumption is likely to reach 282.54 billion liters by 2018. Demand in North America and Europe is expected to remain more or less stable over the next few years. Asia-Pacific is the largest market in terms of consumption, accounting for a 33% market share. It is also the fastest-growing market because of its large population, high demand, untapped locations, favorable demographics, and rapid urbanization. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are likely to experience rapid growth because of their poor water infrastructure and unsafe and unclean tap water. The market is fragmented. Tier I participants will continue acquiring start-ups and regional players and launching new products and business models. Many small and regional participants are competing for market share. The radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the radar based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The analyst examines hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the radar, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.

