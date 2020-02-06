New York, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "TrendSights Analysis 2019: Blurring Gender Boundaries" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05838913/?utm_source=GNW





As the issue of gender equality becomes more mainstream, consumers are increasingly defying traditional gender stereotypes, resulting in growing fluidity between typical gender behaviors and definitions. To align with these consumer values and ideas, many brands have opened their communication and marketing strategies up to target both men and women rather than using "for him and for her" positioning for traditionally gender-targeted products that are not gender-specific.



- Challenging gender stereotypes has had a great impact on the consumer landscape and many brands are adopting a gender-neutral approach in the way they conceive and promote products.

- However, it is expected that products tailored in a gendered way will continue to play an important role on retailers’ shelves, especially the ones that offer functional properties.

- The concepts of gender-targeted products and blurred gender boundaries will continue to coexist as they serve different segments of consumers who do or do not desire to consume products addressing their gender perceptions.



