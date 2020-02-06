New York, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Frost Radar in the Automotive Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05835607/?utm_source=GNW





They are gradually penetrating into applications based on the advantages they offer.Speed, position, and pressure sensors are near market maturity, and life cycle maturity is distinguished by high demand and higher price competition as consumption nears commodity status. Most sensors are likely to maintain stage status quo throughout the forecast period of 2020 to 2024. The current study of the total automotive sensors market is based on the analysis of 7 core sensor technologies:

•Pressure sensors, including MEMS, strain gauge, and ceramic pressure sensors

•Position sensors, including multi-axis, angular, and linear sensors

•Temperature sensors, including thermocouple, thermistor, MEMS, resistance temperature detector, IC temperature, and infrared temperature sensors

•Motion sensors, including ultrasonic, microwave, IR, tomographic, and dual technology sensors

•Speed sensors, including active, active hall effect, active magneto resistive, and passive sensors

•Lidar sensors, including MEMS, non-MEMS, solid-state (optical phased array), and flash lidar sensors

•Radar based on the 24 GHz or 77 -79GHz frequency bandOf the more than 100 companies in this space, 20 have been identified with commendable performance under the 7 core sensor technologies analyzed by capitalizing on the positive trends impacting the market. They can be broadly categorized into 3 groups:

•All companies scoring very high on both growth and innovation are well-known industry leaders that have a history of being at the forefront of innovation.

•Companies scoring high on innovation but delivering lower growth appear in the bottom right of the Radar. They are on the brink of witnessing higher growth due to a significant focus on innovation. These include known leaders as well as relative newcomers.

•The third group of companies include those implementing some level of innovation that results in growth, but not to the level seen in the other groups. The radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the radar based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The analyst examines hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the radar, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders, predominantly in the Innovation index for this market are recognized as best practice recipient.

