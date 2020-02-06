New York, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Frost Radar in the Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05835599/?utm_source=GNW

Technological advancements have allowed batteries to have longer life, higher energy density, and quick charging capabilities, though safety concerns related to headline-making fires and explosions in electronic devices have continued to present a challenge. For this research, the analyst used a unique and robust platform called radar to analyze the market and identify Companies to Action (C2A). Of the more than 100 companies that are active in this market, the analyst selected 16 for further examination based on their recent innovations and growth strategies. The analyst evaluated and positioned these 16 companies along 2 major indexes: Growth and Innovation. The companies included in this Radar are Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI, LG Chem, Hitachi Chemical, GS Yuasa International, TDK Corporation, Saft Batteries, BYD, OptimumNano Energy Co., China Aviation Lithium Battery Co., Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL), Hefei Guoxuan High-Tech Power Energy Co., Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock Co., SK Innovation, Beijing National Battery Technology Co., and Shenzhen BAK Battery Co. Ltd. LG Chemical, Panasonic, Samsung, and CATL are the top 4 battery manufacturers. Their aggressive production capacity expansion targets will help them remain the market leaders. Installed production capacity of top 10 suppliers will increase from 150 GWh in 2018 to about 740 GWh by 2025. The radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the radar based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The analyst examines hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the radar, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.

Author: Rajalingam Chinnasamy

