The survey was designed to help understand current attitudes of business leaders towards emerging technologies, and how these attitudes are likely to evolve over the next three years.



The majority of respondents believe they fully understand many of the key emerging technologies, such as internet of things, cybersecurity, cloud computing and 5G.



Artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing and the internet of things are considered to have the most importance in terms of potential impact on the mining industry, with 5G also considered among the key technologies that will deliver the greatest positive impact.



Investment levels are high in key technologies such as cloud computing, collaboration tools, cybersecurity and AI.



