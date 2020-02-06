Reported EBITDA for the fourth quarter was negative by USD 6.4 million (a positive of USD 29 million, reflecting low activity and ongoing efforts to reposition the company. Cash flow from operations was USD 7.3 million (USD 25.6 million). Prosafe had liquidity of USD 198.1 million at year end. The discussions with lenders to agree sufficient financial flexibility for the longer term are ongoing and constructive.
Recent highlights
(Figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period of 2018)
Jesper K. Andresen, Prosafe’s CEO says, “The financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 reflect low North Sea market activity and costs related to merger clearance, lender process and further right-sizing of the organisation. We continue our efforts to protect values and create a more robust business.”
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com
6 February 2020
Prosafe SE
