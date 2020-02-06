Axfood is Sweden's second largest food retailer with brands such as Willys, Hemköp, Tempo, Axfood Snabbgross, Mat.se, and Middagsfrid. They have, as a result of an in-depth assessment, chosen Westpay as their payment solution provider. The value of the initial order amounts to SEK 20 million during the coming three years.



-The fact that one of the biggest food retailers chooses Westpay as their provider makes me proud, happy, and humble at the same time. Fintech and payment solution business is in the middle of a paradigm shift, and I think, thanks to our committed staff, we have managed to make an amazing jump as a company in order to offer the next generation solutions. With Westpay, Axfood now has a provider that can support them in the overall payment solution boosted with the latest insights, technology and processes.



Obviously, this is a strategic deal for us at Westpay. We now know that our effort to offer next-generation solution meets the demand even for the largest player. This gives us the confidence to aim high and move our company to the next level in the coming years, says Sten Karlsson, CEO at Westpay.

Axfood aspires to be the leader in good and sustainable food. Their family of companies includes the store chains Willys and Hemköp as well as Tempo and Handlar’n. B2B sales are handled through Axfood Snabbgross, and their support company Dagab is responsible for the Group’s product development, purchasing and logistics. The Axfood family also includes Mat.se, Middagsfrid and Urban Deli as well as the partly owned companies Apohem and Eurocash. Together the Axfood Group has more than 10,000 employees and sales of nearly SEK 50 bn. Axfood has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 1997, and the principal owner is Axel Johnson AB.





-We know that business value is vital for Axfood. Time-to-market, flexibility, and scalability are just a few examples of benefits we could offer, says Hans Edin, CMO at Westpay.

