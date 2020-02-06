Oslo, 5 February 2020

You are cordially invited to participate in the presentation of the Adevinta ASA Q4 2019 report on Wednesday 12 February 2020.





Quarterly Earnings Release

Time: 12 February 2020 at 07:00 CET

Interim report, presentation materials, and spreadsheet with key figures and analytical information will be made available on the investor relations pages at https://www.adevinta.com/ir/.





Results Presentation

Time: 12 February 2020 09:00 CET

Location: Schibsted’s offices in Akersgata 55, Oslo

Live Webcast will be available on www.adevinta.com/ir and on this LINK (https://bit.ly/37YY6Yc)

CEO Rolv Erik Ryssdal and CFO Uvashni Raman will present. Additionally, Gianpaolo Santorsola, CEO of Adevinta Spain and responsible for Adevinta in Brazil, will provide an update on Spain and Brazil. The presentation will be in English. Participants can send in written questions through the webcast player.

A recording of the presentation will be available on our website shortly after the live webcast has ended.





Conference Call for investors and analysts – Q&A session

Time: 12 February 2020 at 14:00 CET

Link to join call: Investor call (active 15 minutes before call) (https://bit.ly/36W84sd)

Rolv Erik Ryssdal and Uvashni Raman will answer questions relating to the results in a conference call. The session will be held in English.

NOTE: To minimise waiting time when connecting to the call, please use the link above 5-10 minutes before the start time, where you will be asked to type in your phone number and registration details.

The event conferencing system will automatically call you back on the phone number you provide and connect you to the conference call. Please note that the link will become active 15 minutes prior to the event:

For manual dial-in, use one of the following number (note that this connection might take more time): +47 2350 0187 (Norway), +44 (0)330 336 9401 (UK), +1 646-828-8374 (USA). Passcode: 122942.

A recording of the conference call will be available on our website shortly after the call has ended.





About Adevinta ASA

Adevinta is a global online classifieds company with generalist, real estate, cars, jobs and other internet marketplaces in 16 countries, connecting buyers seeking goods or services with a large base of sellers. Its portfolio spans 36 digital products and websites, attracting 1.5 billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, InfoJobs and Milanuncios in Spain, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brazil. Adevinta was spun off from Schibsted ASA and publicly listed as an independent company in Oslo, Norway in 2019. The Adevinta is majority owned by Schibsted ASA.







