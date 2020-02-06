F-Secure Corporation, Press Release, 6 February 2020, 9.00 EET

F-Secure to publish Financial Statement Release 2019 on February 12, 2020

F-Secure Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release 2019 on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 at 08.00 EET.

CEO Samu Konttinen will present the results in Finnish at an analyst and press conference at the company's headquarters (address: Tammasaarenkatu 7, 00180 Helsinki) on the same day at 13.00–14.00 EET.



A webcast for investors and analysts will be held in English at 14.30 EET.

To participate in the online meeting, please click on the link: https://meet.f-secure.com/henri.kiili/S2RJF91H

To participate via phone, please dial in to +358975110100 (FI). The conference ID is 6385683

The material will be available at the company's website before the call begins: www.f-secure.com/investors.





Contact information:

Henri Kiili, Investor Relations and Treasury Director, F-Secure

+358 40 8405450

investor-relations@f-secure.com