Announcement no. 02-2020
6 February 2020
Highlights in 2019 (comparative figures for 2018 in brackets):
Higher dividend distribution for 2019 - a 9% dividend yield to shareholders relative to the 2019 year-end share price
North Media endeavours to distribute an attractive and relatively stable rate of dividend to its shareholders. On account of the excellent financial results in 2019 and the positive outlook for 2020, the Board of Directors will recommend to the company in general meeting on 27 March 2020 a dividend distribution of DKK 4 per share. The dividend distribution equals DKK 80.2 million. In 2019, the Group distributed DKK 60.2 million in dividends.
Outlook for 2020: Earnings increase and interesting new developments
North Media anticipates additional operating profit growth in 2020. We expect operating profit in the region of DKK 160 to 190 million and revenues of between DKK 1,075 and 1,125 million.
"We have improved operating profits for the third consecutive year and expect growth to continue into 2020. BoligPortal, BEKEY and FK Distribution have good momentum, and Ofir and North Media Aviser are expected to reach the break-even point at year-end 2021. Accordingly, we are confident that we will also achieve good financial results in the years ahead", says Kåre Wigh, Executive Director & CFO.
