The first patient in the Phase 1b/2 study of naptumomab estafenatox in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor in solid tumors was dosed

Preclinical data on naptumomab estafenatox were presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 34th Annual Meeting





Other significant events during the January-December period

Active Biotech's partner NeoTX entered into a clinical collaboration with AstraZeneca to evaluate naptumomab estafenatox in combination with IMFINZI® (durvalumab) in the Phase 1b/2 study

A patent regarding tasquinimod treatment of acute leukemia was granted in the US

Active Biotech completed the sale of the property, Forskaren 1, to Estea AB on April 5, 2019. The purchase price amounted to SEK 275 M, equal to its book value and generated an approx. SEK 70 M liquidity injection.

Michael Shalmi was elected Chairman of the Board and Uli Hacksell as Board member at the Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2019

An evaluation of the company’s clinical and commercial assets was initiated

Events after the end of the period

·A new direction for Active Biotech was approved by the Board (see separate press release from February 5, 2020 )





Financial summary

SEK M Oct-Dec Jan-Dec 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales 0,9 4,8 8.4 20.1 Operating loss -11.2 -7.1 -32.3 -29.8 Loss after tax -11.2 -8.9 -34.1 -36.9 Earnings per share (SEK) -0,08 -0,06 -0,24 -0,27 Cash and cash equivalents (at close of period) 59.7 25.6

