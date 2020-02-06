Fourth quarter in brief
Other significant events during the January-December period
Events after the end of the period
·A new direction for Active Biotech was approved by the Board (see separate press release from February 5, 2020)
Financial summary
|SEK M
|Oct-Dec
|Jan-Dec
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Net sales
|0,9
|4,8
|8.4
|20.1
|Operating loss
|-11.2
|-7.1
|-32.3
|-29.8
|Loss after tax
|-11.2
|-8.9
|-34.1
|-36.9
|Earnings per share (SEK)
|-0,08
|-0,06
|-0,24
|-0,27
|Cash and cash equivalents (at close of period)
|59.7
|25.6
For further information, please contact:
| Helén Tuvesson, CEO
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 21 56
Hans Kolam, CFO
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 44
|Active Biotech AB
(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)
Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 00
The report is also available at www.activebiotech.com.
Active Biotech is obligated to make public the information contained in this interim report pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. This information was provided to the media, through the agency of the contact person set out above, for publication on February 6, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. CET.
