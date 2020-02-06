TELESTE CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS 6.2.2020 AT 09:30 EET

TELESTE TO PUBLISH FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE 2019 ON 13th FEBRUARY 2020 - INVITATION TO PRESS BRIEFING





Teleste will publish its Financial Statement 1 January – 31 December 2019 as a stock exchange release on 13th February 2020 approx. at 08:30 a.m. EET.

A briefing for investors, media and analysts will be held the same day in Helsinki hosted by the CEO, Mr. Jukka Rinnevaara. Teleste’s CFO, Mr. Juha Hyytiäinen will also be present in the briefing.



BRIEFING (held in Finnish):

Date: Thursday, February 13th 2020

Time: 09:30-10:30 a.m. EET

Location: Restaurant Savoy, 7th floor,

Eteläesplanadi 14, Helsinki

Attendance information by Feb 12th to:

investor.relations@teleste.com

Tiina Vuorinen

Tel. +358 2 2605 611



Welcome!

TELESTE CORPORATION



Jukka Rinnevaara

CEO







