TELESTE CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS 6.2.2020 AT 09:30 EET
TELESTE TO PUBLISH FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE 2019 ON 13th FEBRUARY 2020 - INVITATION TO PRESS BRIEFING
Teleste will publish its Financial Statement 1 January – 31 December 2019 as a stock exchange release on 13th February 2020 approx. at 08:30 a.m. EET.
A briefing for investors, media and analysts will be held the same day in Helsinki hosted by the CEO, Mr. Jukka Rinnevaara. Teleste’s CFO, Mr. Juha Hyytiäinen will also be present in the briefing.
BRIEFING (held in Finnish):
Date: Thursday, February 13th 2020
Time: 09:30-10:30 a.m. EET
Location: Restaurant Savoy, 7th floor,
Eteläesplanadi 14, Helsinki
Attendance information by Feb 12th to:
investor.relations@teleste.com
Tiina Vuorinen
Tel. +358 2 2605 611
Welcome!
TELESTE CORPORATION
Jukka Rinnevaara
CEO
Teleste Oyj
Littoinen, FINLAND
