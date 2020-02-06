CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 6 FEBRUARY 2020 AT 09:30 AM EET

Cargotec's Board of Directors has approved key employee incentive programmes

The Board of Directors of Cargotec Corporation has resolved to establish a new share-based incentive programme directed to the key employees of Cargotec. The aim of the programme is to combine the objectives of the shareholders and the key employees in order to increase the value of the Company in the long-term, to commit the key employees to implement Cargotec's strategy, and to offer them a competitive reward plan based on earning the Company's shares.



The performance share programme includes three performance periods, calendar years 2020–2022, 2021–2023 and 2022–2024. Each performance period includes one to three measuring periods. One measuring period can be three calendar years at maximum, which is the total length of one performance period. For the measuring periods, the Board of Directors will annually resolve the length, the performance criteria and the required performance levels for each criterion.



During the performance period 2020–2022, the programme is directed to approximately 150 key employees, including the members of Cargotec Leadership Team. The Board of Directors has resolved that the performance period’s first measuring period is one calendar year. For the key employees of the business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor, the potential reward of the programme from the measuring period 2020 will be based on the business areas' earning per share (EPS), and for Navis software divisions' key employees, on Navis' sales and on strategic targets of cloud business. For the Cargotec Corporate key employees, the performance criteria is Cargotec's earning per share (EPS). The rewards to be paid on the basis of the performance period 2020–2022 will amount up to an approximate maximum total of 340,000 Cargotec's class B shares. In addition, the rewards include cash proportions that are intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the reward to the key employees.



After the end of the performance period, the Board of Directors will confirm the cumulative amount of rewards earned from the measuring periods, and potential rewards from the performance period 2020–2022 will be paid partly in Cargotec's class B shares and partly in cash in 2023. As a rule, no reward will be paid, if a key employee's employment or service ends before the reward payment.

In addition, The Board of Directors of Cargotec Corporation has resolved to establish a new restricted shares programme for calendar years 2020–2022, 2021–2023 and 2022–2024. As a part of total compensation, additional restricted share grants can be allocated for selected key employees for recruitment and retention purposes. For the first programme period 2020–2022 the rewards to be paid on the basis of the programme will amount up to an approximate maximum total of 16,500 Cargotec’s class B shares. In addition, the rewards include cash proportions that are intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the reward to the key employees.

