SimCorp , a leading provider of investment management solutions and services to the global financial services industry and Deutsche Bank’s Securities Services business, today announce the renewal of their partnership, allowing Deutsche Bank to deliver integrated fund services solutions, using SimCorp Dimension, to its clients across Asia Pacific. Deutsche Bank’s renewal agreement will cover 12 markets and will support its growth in the region which converges with the Asian asset management industry’s ‘hyper growth’, set to reach USD 112 billion by 2025*.

Through this partnership, Deutsche Bank benefits from the platform’s automated end-to-end transaction flow and reports as well as greater efficiency and scalability. Deutsche Bank will also be able to continue to address key operational challenges; from managing an increasing number of global, multi-asset investment strategies, to heightening regulatory reporting whilst reducing operating costs.

In recent years, Deutsche Bank has made key investments in strategic partnerships, including its long-standing relationship with SimCorp, to drive operational efficiency for its clients, while maintaining a leading position in fund servicing across the Asia Pacific region. This has enabled Deutsche Bank’s clients to respond to market changes swiftly and scale their investments easily, without any additional technological investment on their end.

Anand Rengarajan, APAC Head of Securities Services at Deutsche Bank, said: “Following a 14-year partnership with SimCorp in Asia Pacific, we are confident that the continued innovation and feature-rich platform of SimCorp will continue to both meet our needs today and in the future. The fund services business in our region is growing rapidly and customers are demanding higher levels of service. Over the years, we have invested thoroughly in technology that can embrace these evolving needs, and this partnership is in line with this strategy.”

Oliver Johnson, Managing Director of SimCorp Asia Pacific, said: “We are pleased to announce the renewal of our partnership with Deutsche Bank. This agreement demonstrates the operational efficiencies that can be achieved through a consolidated platform, including superior services and access to new technologies and offerings, which are key in this fast-growing region. By powering the operations of asset servicers and custodians, alongside our direct partnerships with institutional investors globally, we believe SimCorp can best serve the global buy side as a whole, with a true value-added investment ecosystem.”

* Will the good times keep rolling for Asia’s asset managers, McKinsey, 2018

