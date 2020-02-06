Marel hf. published its 2019 Consolidated Financial Statements after market closing on 5 February 2020. Please find attached the 2019 investor presentation.

Investor meeting – live webcast and conference call

Today, Thursday 6 February 2020, at 8:30 am GMT (9:30 am CET), market participants are invited to an investor meeting where CEO Árni Oddur Thórdarson and CFO Linda Jónsdóttir will give an overview of the financial results and operational highlights for fourth quarter and for the full year.

The meeting is webcast live on www.marel.com/webcast and a recording will be available after the meeting on marel.com/IR.

Members of the investment community can join the conference call at:

IS: +354 800 7437 (PIN required only within Iceland: 46320121)

NL: +31 20 721 9495

UK: +44 33 3300 9270

US: +1 833 526 8395

Investor relations

For further information, please contact Marel Investor Relations via email IR@marel.com or tel. +354 563 8001.

