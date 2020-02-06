To Nasdaq Copenhagen





6 February 2020





Nykredit Realkredit A/S issues SEK-denominated covered bonds (SDO)

Nykredit Realkredit A/S has mandated Danske Bank, Nordea, Nykredit Bank and Swedbank to arrange a Floating Rate Note benchmark covered bond transaction denominated in Swedish Krona and issued out of Capital Centre H:

ISIN Bond Type Maturity date LCR category



DK0009526808 Covered bond (SDO)

Non-callable

Floating rate with an interest rate floor of 0.00%

Interest rate spread of 0.75%



1 April 2024



1b

The bonds will be sold by way of syndication and the transaction is expected in the week commencing on February 17 depending on market conditions.

The proceeds will be issued to refinance existing mortgage loans in Sweden. In line with Nykredit’s other SDOs, the bonds will be issued under Nykredit’s existing SDO programme, and the proceeds will be used to match-fund mortgage loans in the same currency as the bonds issued.

Capital Centre H carries a AAA rating from Standard & Poor’s.

Questions may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Funding & Capital, Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21 or Nicolaj Verdelin, Head of Funding Trading, tel +45 44 55 11 25.





