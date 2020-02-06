Dublin, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stone Quarrying, Clay and Sandpits, and Mining of Phosphates in South Africa 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on Stone Quarrying, Clay and Sandpits, and Mining of Phosphates, includes comprehensive information on the size and state of these sectors, production and trade data and corporate actions.



There are profiles of 23 companies including Afrimat, which has 31 aggregate and sand quarries as well as limestone and silica mines, and other notable players in the sector such as PPC, Raubex, AfriSam and Lafarge Mining South Africa. Phosphate rock companies profiled include Foskor, which exploits the country's largest phosphate rock deposit and Kropz, whose Elandsfontein mine will exploit South Africa's largest sedimentary phosphate rock deposit.



Stone Quarrying, Clay & Sandpits, and Mining of Phosphates



Low activity levels in the construction sector and rising input costs are providing challenges for the quarrying and the phosphate rock mining sectors. The construction sector, on which the industry relies, continues to struggle, largely due to low government spending on infrastructure, while some industry operations have experienced community unrest.



Infrastructure projects are increasingly being packaged into smaller parts to allow emerging construction companies to take part in infrastructure development, leading some quarrying and phosphate companies to adapt their business models. South Africa's quarrying sector consists of a large number of players, including global cement producers like LafargeHolcim, major South African companies like PPC, and many smaller producers.



Phosphate Rock Developments



The mining of phosphate rock is carried out by one large company, Foskor, and one smaller producer, Gecko Fert, while Kropz is developing a new mine. Foskor increased its production of phosphate rock concentrate but it continues to make losses and its board is reviewing its underperforming operations to develop a turnaround plan which may include it being modernised and possibly downscaled. Kropz, which has made a significant investment in the development of its Elandsfontein mine and processing facility on the West Coast, has delayed commissioning.



Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Trade

4.1.2. Corporate Actions

4.1.3. Regulations

4.1.4. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Environmental Concerns

5.3. Labour

5.4. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation



6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT ANALYSIS



8. OUTLOOK



9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



10. REFERENCES

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites



Company Profiles



Stone Quarrying, Clay & Sandpits

Afrimat Ltd

Afrisam (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Attaclay (Pty) Ltd

Brikor Ltd

Corobrik (Pty) Ltd

Dangote Cement South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Denron Quarries (Pty) Ltd

Drift Supersand (Pty) Ltd

Eagle Granite (Pty) Ltd

G And W Base And Industrial Minerals (Pty) Ltd

Lafarge Mining South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Marlin Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Maxima Silica (Pty) Ltd

Ppc Ltd

R E D Graniti Sa (Pty) Ltd

Raubex Group Ltd

Silica Quartz (Pty) Ltd

South Coast Stone Crushers (Pty) Ltd

Thaba Chueu Mining (Pty) Ltd

W G Wearne Ltd

Mining of Phosphates

Foskor (Pty) Ltd

Gecko Fert (Pty) Ltd

Kropz Plc

