The Caribbean is one of the fastest growing destinations in the world. The rapid rise in tourism flows has brought a number of benefits including jobs and incomes.



However, given that the nations of the region are among the most tourist dependent countries in the world, there are a number of issues which need to be addressed if growth is to be sustained.



From creating unique and diverse tourism offerings, to fostering regional collaboration and investing in infrastructural projects, this report sheds light onto how Caribbean nations can leverage their strengths and capitalize on new trends to ensure the future success of the sector and economic prosperity.



This report provides in-depth analysis of a tourist destination, in this case for the Caribbean region. The countries included in this report are the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Barbados, Haiti, Guadeloupe, Trinidad and Tobago, St. Lucia, Antigua & Barbuda, Grenada, St Kitts & Nevis, and Dominica.



The report uses regional and country focused analysis to explore inbound tourist markets, infrastructure and attractions, as well as risks and opportunities. The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments in the region.



Key Highlights

With 6.5 million international arrivals in 2019, the Dominican Republic is the largest tourist market in the Caribbean and is the second largest country in the region.

In 2019, Cuba welcomed 5.1 million visitors, this is a decrease on the previous year which was 5.3 million visitors. This is because US President Donald Trump imposed new and stricter restrictions which made traveling to Cuba difficult for US citizens.

With 4.3 million tourists visiting Puerto Rico in 2019, the country is the third most popular destination in the region. Visiting is particularly easy for US citizens as the island is a US territory.

Bahamasair

