The number of Icelandair’s passengers to Iceland increased by 17% in January 2020. Passengers on the home market from Iceland increased by 11%. This reflects the Company’s focus on the markets to and from Iceland to respond to changes in the competitive environment in these markets. The number of via passengers decreased by 35% in line with this shift in focus but was also affected by extensive cancellations of flights due to adverse weather conditions in Iceland in January that resulted in considerable rerouting of the Company’s via passengers.

The total number of Icelandair’s passengers was around 210 thousand in January 2020, decreasing by 7%. The load factor on Icelandair’s flights was 73.2% compared to 71.9% in the same period 2019. The total capacity decreased by 14%.

On-time performance in January 2020 was 76.0% despite being heavily impacted by adverse weather conditions that caused considerable delays in the route network. A number of measures have been taken over the past 12 months to improve on-time performance with a great overall result.

The number of passengers on domestic and regional flights was around 16 thousand in January 2020, decreasing by 16%. Seat capacity was down by 31%, heavily impacted by adverse weather in Iceland in January. The load factor increased to 71.7% from 57.1%. The number of sold block hours in charter flights increased by 12% and freight was at similar levels as in 2019. The number of sold room nights at Icelandair Hotels was down by 3% with room occupancy at 63.4% compared to 64.9% in the same period last year.

INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS JAN 20 CHG (%) YTD 19 CHG (%) To market (passengers) 102,764 17% 102,764 17% From market (passengers) 40,443 11% 40,443 11% Via market (passengers) 67,050 -35% 67,050 -35% Total Number of Passengers 210,257 -7% 210,257 -7% Load Factor 73.2% 1.3 ppt 73.2% 1.3 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 851.5 -14% 851.5 -14% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 623.3 -13% 623.3 -13% Stage length (KM) 2,934 -6% 2,934 -6% On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 76.0% -1.1 ppt 76.0% -1.1 ppt DOMESTIC AND REGIONAL FLIGHTS JAN 19 CHG (%) YTD 19 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 16,451 -16% 16,451 -16% Load Factor 71.7% 14.6 ppt 71.7% 14.6 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 7.2 -31% 7.2 -31% CHARTER FLIGHTS JAN 19 CHG (%) YTD 19 CHG (%) Fleet Utilisation 100.0% 8.3 ppt 100.0% 8.3 ppt Sold Block Hours 2,979 12% 2,979 12% CARGO JAN 19 CHG (%) YTD 19 CHG (%) Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000) 10,435 0% 10,435 0% HOTELS JAN 19 CHG (%) YTD 19 CHG (%) Available Hotel Room Nights 33,049 -1% 33,049 -1% Sold Hotel Room Nights 20,961 -3% 20,961 -3% Occupancy of Hotel Rooms 63.4% -1.4 ppt 63.4% -1.4 ppt

Contact information