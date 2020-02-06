Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC

LEI Code 213800JKELS32V2OK421

Directorate change

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (the “Company”) announces the sad news that one of its Directors, Jeff Warren, passed away on Sunday 5 January 2020.

Jeff joined the Board of the Company on 2 October 2007, and he was also Chairman of the Remuneration Committee. His good humour and wise counsel, over many years will be sorely missed by his fellow Directors and the Manager, Albion Capital, alike. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family at this difficult time.

The Board will undertake a formal selection process with a view to appointing a new Director and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee in due course.

6 February 2020

For further information please contact:

Albion Capital Group LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7601 1850