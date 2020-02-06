Dublin, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Tax Management" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This all-day masterclass is part of the Global Tax Director Academy (GTDA) designed to help current and aspiring Heads of Tax to be strategic business leaders.

The Masterclass discusses how to develop a strategic Tax function aligned to the wider objectives of the business and focuses on working across multiple stakeholders, including the CFO, CEO, and Board.

Course Time: 08:45 - 16:45

Agenda



08:45 - Breakfast

09:00 - Introduction

09:15 - Business strategy and tax alignment

10:45 - Break

11:00 - Stakeholder relationships

12:30 - Lunch

13:15 - Communicating Tax

14:45 - Break

15:00 - Engaging with your people and alignment with processes and technology

Who are you as a leader and why does it matter?

Making things happen

16:30 - Concluding remarks

16:45 - Finish

