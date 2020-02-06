Dublin, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Tax Management" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This all-day masterclass is part of the Global Tax Director Academy (GTDA) designed to help current and aspiring Heads of Tax to be strategic business leaders.
The Masterclass discusses how to develop a strategic Tax function aligned to the wider objectives of the business and focuses on working across multiple stakeholders, including the CFO, CEO, and Board.
Course Time: 08:45 - 16:45
Agenda
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
