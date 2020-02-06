Dublin, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Taiwan's telecommunications market. The report analyses the fixed-line, mobile and broadband sectors.

Key Developments

Taiwan implements a strategy to attain a significant share of the global IoT market

Regulator begins multi-spectrum auction for 5G services

Government to release NT$20.5 billion to encourage the development of 5G services and apps

Slowing mobile broadband growth predicted through to 2024

DSL sector shrinks as subscribers migrate to fibre

The report includes operator data to November 2019, regulator's market data for Q3 2019, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments

Taiwan has developed a dynamic telecommunications industry defined by excellent infrastructure and a very competitive mobile market. Private investors are attracted to the territory due to its regulatory certainty, market maturity, an educated workforce and highly clustered ICT sector that sits at the heart of economic development.



Overall fixed-line penetration has been in decline since 2012, and this trend is expected to continue in coming years as customers adopt mobile and mobile broadband solutions for voice and data services. The mobile market is dominated by three operators, and high penetration has resulted in intense competition to gain new subscribers. In recent years this was evidenced in the drive to develop 4G services, which were quickly embraced by consumers. The same drive is being repeated with 5G, with operators gearing up to deploy 5G services in a range of bands later in 2020.



Taiwan's advanced fixed broadband market is served by a variety of technology platforms including DSL, fibre, HFC, leased lines and wireless. Fibre is the most popular platform, largely due to the migration of DSL subscribers, and has underpinned Taiwan's relatively high standing in global broadband rankings. Growth in the fibre sector is likely to continue to be strong in coming years though more subdued than formally, given that most DSL subscribers have already migrated away from copper.



Market penetration in the fixed broadband subscriber market has remained flat over the past five years due to a declining number of fixed lines and the growing dominance of mobile broadband. Over the next five years, relatively slow growth is predicted. One break on fixed broadband growth will come from 5G since the launch of services is expected to encourage some consumers to close their fixed broadband connections.

Key Topics Covered



1 Key statistics



2 Telecommunications market

2.1 Historical overview

2.2 Market overview and analysis

2.3 Market revenue

2.4 Regional Asian Market Comparison



3 Regulatory environment

3.1 Regulatory authority

3.2 Ministry of Transport and Communications (MOTC)

3.3 National Communications Commission (NCC)

3.4 Government policies eg Telecom sector liberalisation

3.5 Legislation and market liberalisation

3.6 1996 Telecom ACT

3.7 Foreign investment

3.8 Licensing

3.9 Foreign equipment restrictions

3.10 Amendments to the Radio and Television act

3.11 National Information and Communication Initiative (NICI)



4 Fixed network operator

4.1 Chunghwa Telecom (CHT)



5 Telecommunications infrastructure

5.1 Fixed-line subscribers

5.2 Forward-looking infrastructure project to 2025

5.3 Submarine cable networks

5.4 Satellite networks

5.5 Cloud computing

5.6 Smart infrastructure



6 Broadband market

6.1 Introduction and statistical overview

6.2 Fixed broadband operators

6.3 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

6.4 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

6.5 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) and Fibre-To-The-Home (FttH)



7 Digital economy

7.1 Introduction

7.2 e-Payments / m-Payments

7.3 Online Shopping

7.4 e-Government



8 Mobile communications

8.1 Market overview and analysis

8.2 Mobile statistics

8.3 Regulatory issues

8.4 Mobile infrastructure

8.5 Major mobile operators

8.6 MNVOs



9 Appendix Historic data



Companies Mentioned



Ambit

Asia Pacific Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom

FarEasTone

GigaMedia

Global Mobile

New Century Infocom

Taiwan Fixed Network Telecom

Taiwan Mobile

Tatung Telecom

VIBO Telecom

WiMAX Telecom

