Dublin, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graft-Versus-Host Disease: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publishing epidemiologists utilized historical HSCT data available through country-wide registry reports in the 7MM to the best extent possible to arrive at a meaningful in-depth analysis and forecast for GvHD.
In this analysis, the epidemiologists provided detailed, clinically relevant segmentations for the diagnosed aGvHD and cGvHD incident cases. Further, the epidemiologists used country-specific estimates using valid diagnostic criteria to present aGvHD and cGvHD prevalent, grades and mortality cases.
The following data describes epidemiology of GvHD cases:
Report Scope
Key Topics Covered
1 Table of Contents
2 Graft-Versus-Host Disease: Executive Summary
2.1 Catalyst
2.2 Related Reports
2.3 Upcoming Reports
3 Epidemiology
3.1 Disease Background
3.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities
3.3 Global and Historical Trends
3.3.1 US
3.3.2 5EU
3.3.3 Japan
3.4 Forecast Methodology
3.4.1 Sources Used
3.4.2 Sources Not Used
3.4.3 Forecast Assumptions and Methods
3.5 Epidemiological Forecast for GvHD (2018-2028)
3.5.1 Incident Cases of First Allogeneic HSCT
3.5.2 Incident Cases of aGvHD in First Allogeneic HSCT
3.5.3 Incident Cases of cGvHD in First Allogeneic HSCT
3.5.4 Age-Specific Incident Cases of aGvHD and cGvHD
3.5.5 Diagnosed Incident Cases of aGvHD by Grade
3.5.6 Diagnosed Incident Cases of cGvHD by Severity
3.5.7 100-Day Mortality in Diagnosed Incident Cases of aGvHD
3.5.8 One-Year Mortality in Diagnosed Incident Cases of cGvHD
3.5.9 Three-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of aGvHD
3.5.10 Three-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of cGvHD
3.6 Discussion
3.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight
3.6.2 Limitations of Analysis
3.6.3 Strengths of Analysis
