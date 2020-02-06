Dublin, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heart Failure: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
HF is a global healthcare concern and affected patients suffer from poor quality of life and poor prognosis. Risk factors for HF include; diabetes, hypertension and obesity, all of which are on the rise in the current population. There is a large unmet need in HF for a treatment option that meets clinical end points in reduced mortality and hospitalization.
Key Highlights
Questions Answered
Report Scope
The report will enable you to:
Key Topics Covered
1 Table of Contents
2 Heart Failure: Executive Summary
2.1 The HF Market Will Exhibit Strong Growth Between 2018 and 2028
2.2 Label Expansions of Anti-Diabetic Drugs Will Fuel Market Growth
2.3 The HF Market Has Considerable Unmet Needs, Despite the Availability of Well-Established Therapies and a Promising Pipeline
2.4 Farxiga Will Dominate the Branded HF Market
2.5 What Do Physicians Think?
3 Introduction
3.1 Catalyst
3.2 Related Reports
4 Disease Overview
4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology
4.1.1 Etiology
4.1.2 Pathophysiology
4.1.3 Biomarkers/Targets of Interest
4.2 Classification or Staging Systems
4.3 Prognosis
5 Epidemiology
5.1 Disease Background
5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities
5.3 Global and Historical Trends
5.4 Forecast Methodology
5.4.1 Sources
5.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: Diagnosed Incident Cases of HF
5.4.3 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: Diagnosed Incident Cases of HF by EF
5.4.4 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: Acute Hospitalizations
5.4.5 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: Acute Hospitalizations by Worsening CHF, Advanced HF, and De Novo HF
5.4.6 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: Hospital Length of Stay
5.4.7 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: Hospital Readmissions (Within 30 Days) Post-Discharge After AHF Hospitalization
5.4.8 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CHF
5.4.9 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CHF by EF
5.4.10 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CHF by NYHA Classes
5.4.11 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CHF by ACCF/AHA Stages
5.5 Epidemiological Forecast for Heart Failure (2018-2028)
5.5.1 Diagnosed Incident Cases of HF
5.5.2 Age-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of HF
5.5.3 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of HF
5.5.4 Diagnosed Incident Cases of HF by EF
5.5.5 AHF Hospitalizations
5.5.6 Hospital Length of Stay for AHF Hospitalization
5.5.7 Hospital Readmissions (Within 30 Days) Post-Discharge After AHF Hospitalization
5.5.8 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CHF
5.5.9 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CHF by EF
5.5.10 Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CHF
5.5.11 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CHF
5.5.12 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CHF by NYHA Class
5.5.13 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CHF with PEF by NYHA Class
5.5.14 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CHF with REF by NYHA Class
5.5.15 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CHF by ACCF/AHA Classification
5.6 Discussion
5.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight
5.6.2 Limitations of the Analysis
5.6.3 Strengths of the Analysis
6 Disease Management
6.1 Diagnosis Overview
6.2 Treatment Overview
6.2.1 Treatment Guidelines and Leading Prescribed Drugs
6.2.2 Clinical Practice
6.3 US
6.4 5EU
6.5 Japan
6.6 China
7 Competitive Assessment
7.1 Overview
8 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment
9 Pipeline Assessment
10 Current and Future Players
11 Market Outlook
12 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
