Dublin, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HIV: First-in-Class Therapies Target Major Unmet Needs Including Drug Resistance and Latency Reversal" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Without treatment, HIV can progress to AIDS and may be fatal within a number of years. However, when appropriately managed with antiretroviral therapy (ART), HIV patients can achieve a near-normal life-expectancy. Despite this, there is a continuing need to develop innovative new therapies for HIV, particularly among highly treated patients in whom HIV has developed resistance to one or more drugs.



Report Scope

The HIV pipeline is large, with more than 400 programs in active development. What proportion of these products are first-in-class? How does first-in-class innovation vary by development stage and molecular target class?

Approximately 50 first-in-class targets have been identified within the HIV pipeline. Among these, what is the distribution of host versus viral targets? Which of the host targets are considered to be most promising?

Across the HIV landscape, there are more than 250 active companies. Which companies have formed partnerships? Which companies have first-in-class assets in development with no prior deal involvement?

Reasons to Buy

Understand the current disease landscape with an in-depth discussion of etiology, pathophysiology, disease classification and staging systems, epidemiology, and marketed therapies for HIV.

Analyze the HIV pipeline, and stratify pipeline assets by stage of development, molecule type, and molecular target.

Assess the therapeutic potential of first-in-class molecular targets. Using a proprietary matrix assessment, host first-in-class molecular targets for HIV have been assessed and ranked according to clinical potential, and the most promising of these targets are reviewed in greater detail. Key features of viral first-in-class targets are also outlined.

Analyze company strategies in prior deals through case studies of key deals for HIV first-in-class products, and recognize commercial opportunities by identifying first-in-class pipeline products that have not yet been involved in licensing or co-development deals.

Key Topics Covered



1 Table of Contents



2 HIV: Executive Summary

2.1 Current Market Landscape Needs Further Novel Therapies

2.2 High Level of Pipeline Innovation Aims to Address Drug Resistance and Pill Burden

2.3 First-in-Class Therapies Target Latent HIV Reservoirs and Drug Resistance, with Potential for Prevention and Even Cure of HIV



3 Introduction



4 Disease Overview

4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology

4.1.1 Etiology

4.1.2 Pathophysiology

4.2 Classification or Staging Systems

4.3 Sustained Innovation in HIV

4.4 Epidemiology for HIV

4.5 Overview for Marketed Products



5 Assessment of Pipeline Product Innovation

5.1 Overview

5.2 Pipeline by Stage of Development and Molecule Type

5.3 Pipeline by Molecular Target

5.4 Comparative Distribution of Programs Between HIV Market and Pipeline by Therapeutic Target Family

5.5 Comparative Distribution of First-in-Class and Non-First-in-Class Pipeline Programs by Molecular Target Class

5.5.1 Percentage Distribution of First-in-Class and Non-First-in-Class Pipeline Programs

5.6 Ratio of First-in-Class Programs to First-in-Class Molecular Target Within the Pipeline



6 First-in-Class Molecular Target Evaluation

6.1 Overview

6.2 Pipeline Programs Targeting Interleukin 2 Receptor Subunit Beta IL2RB and Interleukin 2 Receptor Subunit Gamma

6.3 Pipeline Programs Targeting Toll-Like Receptor 3

6.4 Pipeline Programs Targeting Protein Kinase C Epsilon Type and Protein Kinase C Theta Type

6.5 Pipeline Programs Targeting CD209 Antigen

6.6 Pipeline Programs Targeting Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 9

6.7 Pipeline Programs Targeting Fc Fragment of IgG Low-Affinity III Receptor

6.8 Pipeline Programs Targeting 2'-5'-Oligoadenylate Synthetase 1

6.9 Pipeline Programs Targeting Serine/Arginine Rich Splicing Factor 10



7 Key Players and Deals

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Gilead Sciences Entered a Co-development Deal with Aelix Therapeutics

7.1.2 GeoVax Labs Entered into a Co-development Deal with American Gene Technologies

7.1.3 BryoLogyx Entered into a Licensing Agreement with Stanford University



8 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e9owcq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900