Dublin, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HIV: First-in-Class Therapies Target Major Unmet Needs Including Drug Resistance and Latency Reversal" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Without treatment, HIV can progress to AIDS and may be fatal within a number of years. However, when appropriately managed with antiretroviral therapy (ART), HIV patients can achieve a near-normal life-expectancy. Despite this, there is a continuing need to develop innovative new therapies for HIV, particularly among highly treated patients in whom HIV has developed resistance to one or more drugs.
2 HIV: Executive Summary
2.1 Current Market Landscape Needs Further Novel Therapies
2.2 High Level of Pipeline Innovation Aims to Address Drug Resistance and Pill Burden
2.3 First-in-Class Therapies Target Latent HIV Reservoirs and Drug Resistance, with Potential for Prevention and Even Cure of HIV
3 Introduction
4 Disease Overview
4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology
4.1.1 Etiology
4.1.2 Pathophysiology
4.2 Classification or Staging Systems
4.3 Sustained Innovation in HIV
4.4 Epidemiology for HIV
4.5 Overview for Marketed Products
5 Assessment of Pipeline Product Innovation
5.1 Overview
5.2 Pipeline by Stage of Development and Molecule Type
5.3 Pipeline by Molecular Target
5.4 Comparative Distribution of Programs Between HIV Market and Pipeline by Therapeutic Target Family
5.5 Comparative Distribution of First-in-Class and Non-First-in-Class Pipeline Programs by Molecular Target Class
5.5.1 Percentage Distribution of First-in-Class and Non-First-in-Class Pipeline Programs
5.6 Ratio of First-in-Class Programs to First-in-Class Molecular Target Within the Pipeline
6 First-in-Class Molecular Target Evaluation
6.1 Overview
6.2 Pipeline Programs Targeting Interleukin 2 Receptor Subunit Beta IL2RB and Interleukin 2 Receptor Subunit Gamma
6.3 Pipeline Programs Targeting Toll-Like Receptor 3
6.4 Pipeline Programs Targeting Protein Kinase C Epsilon Type and Protein Kinase C Theta Type
6.5 Pipeline Programs Targeting CD209 Antigen
6.6 Pipeline Programs Targeting Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 9
6.7 Pipeline Programs Targeting Fc Fragment of IgG Low-Affinity III Receptor
6.8 Pipeline Programs Targeting 2'-5'-Oligoadenylate Synthetase 1
6.9 Pipeline Programs Targeting Serine/Arginine Rich Splicing Factor 10
7 Key Players and Deals
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Gilead Sciences Entered a Co-development Deal with Aelix Therapeutics
7.1.2 GeoVax Labs Entered into a Co-development Deal with American Gene Technologies
7.1.3 BryoLogyx Entered into a Licensing Agreement with Stanford University
8 Appendix
