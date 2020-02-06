Dublin, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital China - The Other Digital Superpower" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The stunning emergence, over the past decade, of China's digital economic miracle, is transforming the country - and its domestic and global position. Once a follower, digital China is now a world leader in given industries. Persistent and heavy investment in R&D of the latest technologies has laid the foundations of this exciting prodigy.
A comprehensive cameo of the Chinese digital landscape, this report covers a full scale of topics:
List of Chapters
1. Executive summary
2. China is moving into the spotlight
3. Despite remarkable growth, Chinese digitalisation still lags behind global leaders
4. The forces behind the explosion of the digital market in China
5. No longer a copycat in e-commerce and OTT communication markets
6. Leadership in 5G
7. Widespread use of facial recognition
8. Chinese IoT market growth is backed by the government and wide-scale IoT applications by business and consumers
9. The explosion of Blockchain: China is on a fast track to launching a digital currency
10. The rise of domestic tech players is driving the boom of China's digital economy
11. However, the digitalisation of Chinese industry still lags behind other developed countries
12. BAT gain weight on the stock market for an improved monetising performance
13. Ongoing international expansion, but domestic markets remain BAT focus
Tables & Figures
2. China is moving into the spotlight
3. Despite remarkable growth, Chinese digitalisation still lags behind global leaders
4. The forces behind the explosion of the digital market in China
5. No longer a copycat in e-commerce and OTT communication markets
6. Leadership in 5G
7. Widespread use of facial recognition
8. Chinese IoT market growth is backed by the government and wide-scale IoT applications by business and consumers
9. The explosion of Blockchain: China is on a fast track to launching a digital currency
10. The rise of domestic tech players is driving the boom of China's digital economy
11. However, the digitalisation of Chinese industry still lags behind other developed countries
12. BAT gain weight on the stock market for an improved monetising performance
13. Ongoing international expansion, but domestic markets remain BAT focus
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kn2fxi
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: