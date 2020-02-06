New York, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "In-vehicle Infotainment Market by Component, OS, Service, Connectivity, Form, Location, Vehicle Type, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05064746/?utm_source=GNW

8 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 24.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.7%. All automakers such as Ford, BMW, Audi, Volvo, Hyundai, and Toyota offer infotainment systems in their vehicles. In-vehicle infotainment systems help optimize operations and maintenance as well as enhance convenience, safety, and comfort of passengers using connectivity features. The rise in consumer demand for high-end infotainment, increase in dependency on technology, safety, and security regulations, and upsurge in tech-savvy population are the key factors that contribute to the growth of the in-vehicle infotainment market.



eCall mandate in Europe along with safety and security regulations will boost the demand of TCUs in the in-vehicle infotainment market

The Telematics Control Unit (TCU) plays a critical role in the in-vehicle infotainment system and helps control diagnostics and communication to/from the vehicle, wireless tracking, vehicle tracking, and e-calls.



The EU has implemented the mandate for e-call in all passenger cars since 2018.As a result, Europe is projected to be the largest market for TCUs in 2018.



The same trend is estimated to be followed by other countries also. This is estimated to drive the TCU market during the forecast period.

• By service, the others segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR



The demand for in-vehicle infotainment other services is expected to increase in the near future due to technological advancements and increase in demand for safety and comfort features in cars.The others segment includes parking information, in-car payment, fuel price, social media apps, and collision warning and on-road assistance.



Manufactures are focusing on adding these services to infotainment systems according to the changing needs of OEMs and end users. This is estimated to drive the others segment.



Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific in-vehicle infotainment market is estimated to be the fastest.In Asia Pacific, India and China are moving toward a higher standard of living and disposable incomes, which leads to the demand for high-end in-vehicle infotainment services and connectivity solutions.



Moreover, key drivers for the Asia Pacific market is the increased demand for infotainment services, particularly in China and India.The tech-savvy population in these countries demands a better and connected driving experience.



Furthermore, the region is attracting global OEMs and Tier I companies to test and develop high-end infotainment systems.This, along with supportive government policies, is helping the execution of technological advancements.



Such advancements are expected to drive the Asia Pacific in-vehicle infotainment market.



In-depth interviews were conducted with CEOs, marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in this market.

• By Company Type: Tier I - 30%, Tier II - 10%, and OEM - 60%

• By Designation: C Level - 13%, D Level - 25%, and Others - 63%

• By Region: North America - 10%, Europe - 50%, Asia Pacific - 30%, and Rest of the World – 10%



The in-vehicle infotainment market comprises major manufacturers such as Robert Bosch (Germany), Alpine Electronics (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), HARMAN International (US), and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), among others.



Research Coverage:

The study segments the in-vehicle infotainment market and forecasts the market size based on service (entertainment services, navigation services, e-call, vehicle diagnostics, and others), form (embedded, tethered, and integrated), component (display unit/infotainment unit, control panel, telematics control unit, and head-up display), vehicle type (passenger car, LCV, and HCV), location (front row and rear row), connectivity (3G, 4G, and 5G), operating system (Linux, QNX, Microsoft, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW).

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall in-vehicle infotainment market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities

