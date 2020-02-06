VANCOUVER, British Columbia and NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobify and Amplience have launched an API integration that allows clients to easily integrate Mobify’s agile front-end platform and Amplience’s cloud-based Dynamic Content. Digital businesses looking to embrace headless commerce can connect the two systems to work optimally with a streamlined agile workflow across the content and front-end code.



This integration will allow marketing teams to focus on getting exceptional content to the right customer at the right time on the right device, while digital product and technical teams will gain the agility to continually experiment and improve user experiences on the decoupled front-end. The Mobify-Amplience integration documentation is available here .

With Mobify’s agile front-end platform integrated with Amplience’s headless CMS, digital businesses can:

Transition to fully headless solutions with components from industry-leading players

Deliver a seamless omnichannel experience to customers with an API-first approach that unifies backend systems to access data and functionality in real-time

Enable much higher content reuse, dynamic rendering and personalization across sites, apps, voice interfaces, in-store displays, and more

Achieve marketing velocity with systems working together to provide creative teams the freedom to optimize and publish content to any platform, while still having the ability to change the look and feel at any given time

API-based headless commerce is expected to be a major trend in 2020 as digital businesses seek a components-based architecture for unrivaled extensibility and flexibility.

Retailers and brands want the freedom to select best-of-breed systems and launch innovations faster, but they also need solutions that are proven to work well together. Thanks to the new integration, Mobify and Amplience customers will be able to create experiences and content to drive engagement, sales and loyalty even faster since the integration provides a clear path to effectively combine workflows from both products, unlocking their full value.

According to Igor Faletski, Mobify CEO, “With this partnership and the new integration, we’re taking the Mobify and Amplience partnership to the next level by continuing to remove the heavy lifting for our customers and delivering the ecosystem connectivity they need to move forward with confidence.”

For more about the Amplience-Mobify integration visit: https://docs.mobify.com/progressive-web/2.0.0-preview.1/guides/amplience-part1/

About Amplience

Amplience dramatically simplifies how clients plan, create, manage, and deliver content. With a modern API-first approach, the Amplience solution can unleash the creativity and productivity of content and technology teams. Amplience serves more than 200 of the world’s leading retailers including Otto.de, Crate and Barrel, Boohoo, Mulberry, Shop Direct, and TUMI. For more information on the Amplience solution, please visit www.amplience.com .

About Mobify

Mobify provides a front-end platform for enterprise retailers and brands that want to innovate the digital customer experience faster, without taking on operational risk. The API-driven platform separates the customer experience from slow-moving backend systems, and handles all front-end operations to de-risk the launch and ongoing maintenance. Offloading these undifferentiated activities allows your team to focus on innovating the digital customer experience. Customers include digital innovators like Under Armour, Lancôme, Shiseido, Debenhams, Cosnova, Mackage, Syo & Kioa, Carnival Cruise Line, and Ann Summers.

