SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NUVIA Inc. a leading-edge silicon design company, today announced that it will open its first international office in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The new office is part of ventureLAB, a leading technology hub located in Markham in York Region, Canada’s second-largest tech cluster, just north of Toronto. The new office will accommodate as many as 30 employees with continued room for future expansion.



NUVIA also announced the hiring of Anthony Scarpino as Senior Director of Software Engineering and site leader for the Toronto office. Tony brings over 25 years of semiconductor industry experience, holding a variety of senior software positions at ATI and then AMD, focusing on open source, MacOS and Android platforms.

“The greater Toronto area is one of the premier regions for semiconductor hardware and software engineering, making it an ideal spot for our first international office,” said Gerard Williams, CEO, NUVIA. “With the addition of an established industry leader like Anthony, we are well positioned to recruit and grow this office with the best and brightest engineers that the region has to offer.”

“We are excited to welcome NUVIA to ventureLAB’s innovation hub in York Region and to Canada. Our region has world-class talent in hardware and silicon, making it a prime location for any emerging or established tech company to grow and scale,” said Melissa Chee, President and CEO, ventureLAB. “ventureLAB is also home to the Hardware Catalyst Initiative, Canada’s only hardware and silicon lab and incubator, and NUVIA is a great example of a scaling tech company that will inspire companies participating in the HCI to build-to-scale for global markets.”

NUVIA announced the close of its $53 million Series A funding round in November 2019 , co-led by prominent Silicon Valley investors Capricorn Investment Group, Dell Technologies Capital, Mayfield and WRVI Capital, with additional participation from Nepenthe LLC.

Added Scarpino: “We’re excited to be part of the ventureLAB community as we collaborate to increase the scale and resources available to our engineering teams locally in support of NUVIA’s growth plans for 2020 and beyond.”

About NUVIA Inc.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, NUVIA was founded on the promise of reimagining silicon design for high-performance computing environments. The company is focused on building products that blend the best attributes of compute performance, power-efficiency and scalability. For more information please visit www.nuviainc.com .