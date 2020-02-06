Dublin, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Adhesives Market by Natural Resin Type (Fibrin & Collagen), Synthetic & Semi-synthetic Resin (Acrylic, Silicone, Cyanoacrylate, PU, Epoxy), Technology, Application (Dental, Surgery, Medical Devices & Equipments), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The medical adhesives market is projected to grow from USD 7.6 billion in 2019 to USD 10.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2019 and 2024.

The increasing use of single-use disposable medical products and the growth of the medical implantable devices market are driving the medical adhesives market. However, rising costs of healthcare facilities and low shelf-life of adhesives are expected to hamper the growth of the market.



The key companies profiled in this report are Ethicon, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson Services) (US), Henkel AG & CO. KGAA (Germany), 3M Company (US), and Baxter International Inc. (US).

Acrylic resin is estimated to have the largest share of the overall medical adhesives market during the forecast period.



The acrylic resin segment accounts for the largest share of the medical adhesives market in the synthetic resin segment. Unlike other resins, acrylic offers high bonding strength without the need for surface preparation. Acrylic-based medical adhesives find use in medical device assembly, orthopedic surgeries, dental treatments, PSA, and other disposable medical products.



The medical adhesives market projected to witness the highest CAGR in dental application during the forecast period.



The dental segment is the fastest-growing application of medical adhesives. Dental adhesives provide retention to composite fillings or composite cement. These adhesives find use in pit & fissure sealants and dental restoration applications.



North America is estimated to dominate the global medical adhesives market.



North America accounted for a share of 38.0% of the global market, in terms of value, in 2018. The region is also projected to be the largest market between 2019 and 2024 due to the increase in demand for single-use disposable medical products and high growth in the medical implants market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Medical Adhesives Market

4.2 Medical Adhesives Market, By Technology

4.3 APAC Medical Adhesives Market, By Application and Country

4.4 Medical Adhesives Market, By Key Countries

4.5 Medical Adhesives Market, Developed vs Developing Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Rise in Population, Income Level, and Health Awareness in Developing Regions

5.1.1.2 High Growth in the Medical Implants Market

5.1.1.3 Increase in Demand for Single-Use Disposable Medical Products

5.1.1.4 Increasing Number of Minimally Invasive Surgeries Encouraging the Use of Adhesives for Wound Closure

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Rising Costs of Healthcare Facilities

5.1.2.2 Low Shelf-Life of Adhesives

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Growing Healthcare Industry in Emerging Regions

5.1.3.2 Advancement in Medical Device & Equipment

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Stringent Regulations and Lengthy Approval

5.1.4.2 Variations in Regulations Across Countries

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Indicators

5.3.1 Global GDP Trends and Forecasts

5.3.1.1 US: Economic Outlook

5.3.1.2 Germany: Economic Outlook

5.3.1.3 China: Economic Outlook

5.3.1.4 India: Economic Outlook



6 Medical Adhesives Market, By Natural Resin Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Fibrin

6.2.1 Medical Applications of Fibrin-Based Adhesives

6.2.1.1 Dental Extraction and Oral Surgery

6.2.1.2 Orthopedic Operations

6.2.1.3 Circumcision

6.2.1.4 Traumatology

6.2.1.5 Cardiac Surgery

6.2.1.6 Thoracic Surgery

6.2.1.7 Vascular Surgery

6.2.1.8 Oncologic Surgery

6.2.1.9 Plastic Surgery

6.2.1.10 Neurosurgery

6.2.1.11 Ophthalmologic Surgery

6.2.2 Competition

6.3 Collagen

6.3.1 Sources of Medical-Grade Collagen

6.3.1.1 Animal-Derived Collagen

6.3.1.2 Human-Derived Collagen

6.3.1.3 Transgenically-Derived Collagen

6.3.1.4 Medical Applications of Collagen-Based Medical Adhesives

6.3.1.5 Competition

6.4 Others



7 Medical Adhesives Market, By Synthetic & Semi-Synthetic Resin Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Acrylic

7.2.1 Medical Applications of Acrylic-Based Adhesives

7.2.1.1 Medical Device Assembly

7.2.1.2 Medical Adhesive Tape

7.2.1.3 Orthopedic Surgery

7.2.1.4 Dental

7.2.1.5 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

7.2.1.6 Other Medical Applications

7.3 Silicone

7.3.1 Medical Applications of Silicone-Based Adhesives

7.3.1.1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

7.3.1.2 Soft Skin Adhesives

7.4 Cyanoacrylate

7.4.1 Medical Applications of Cyanoacrylate-Based Adhesives

7.4.1.1 Topical Wound Closure

7.4.1.2 Other Major Applications

7.5 Epoxy

7.5.1 Medical Applications of Epoxy-Based Adhesives

7.5.1.1 Medical Device Applications

7.6 Polyurethane

7.6.1 Medical Applications of Polyurethane-Based Medical Adhesives

7.7 Others



8 Medical Adhesives Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Water-Based

8.2.1 IT is the Broadly Used Technology for Medical Adhesives

8.3 Solvent-Based

8.3.1 This Segment of the Market is Losing Share Due to the Growing Trend of Solvent-Free Systems Driven By Stringent Environmental Regulations

8.4 Solids & Hot Melt-Based

8.4.1 Extremely Fast Rate of Bond Formation Offered By These Adhesives Leading to Higher Production Rates is Driving the Demand



9 Medical Adhesives Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Dental

9.2.1 Denture Adhesives

9.2.1.1 Increasing Awareness About Oral Hygiene in Emerging Economies and Low Cost of Dentures in Developed Countries are Driving the Market

9.2.2 Pit & Fissure Sealants

9.2.2.1 in Comparison to Other Filling Alternatives, Pit & Fissure Sealants Offer Low Cost and High Effectiveness

9.2.3 Dental Restorative Adhesives

9.2.3.1 The Market for Dental Restorative Adhesives is Gaining Traction

9.2.4 Other Dental Applications

9.3 Internal & External Medical Surgery

9.3.1 Cardiovascular

9.3.1.1 Fibrin and Synthetic Sealants and Adhesives are Used in Cardiac Surgical Procedures

9.3.2 General

9.3.2.1 Quicker Healing Time, Less Trauma, and Reduced Inflammation are the Benefits of Medical Adhesives in General Surgery

9.3.3 Central Nervous System (CNS)

9.3.3.1 Fibrin Sealants are Useful in Neurosurgical Procedures

9.3.4 Orthopedic

9.3.4.1 The Use of Medical Adhesives in Orthopedic Surgeries Helps in Hemostasis and Promotes Tissue Fixation

9.3.5 Urological

9.3.5.1 Hemostasis, Tissue Adhesion, and Urinary Tract Sealing are Among the Key Applications of Medical Adhesives in This Segment

9.3.6 Cosmetic

9.3.6.1 Decreased Blood Loss and Improved Graft Survival, Along With Better Aesthetic Results are the Advantages of Using Medical Adhesives During Cosmetic Procedures

9.3.7 Pulmonary

9.3.7.1 Cyanoacrylate- and Gelatin-Based Adhesives are Used in Pulmonary Surgeries as They Offer Extensive Tissue Adherence

9.3.8 Ophthalmic

9.3.8.1 Medical Adhesives are Used in Ophthalmic Surgeries to Prevent Postoperative Wound Infection and Corneal Graft Rejection

9.3.9 Other Applications

9.4 Medical Device & Equipment

9.4.1 Needles & Syringes

9.4.1.1 Acrylic-Based Adhesives are Used for the Assembly of Lancets, Syringes, Injectors, Hypodermics, and Blood Collection Sets

9.4.2 Catheters

9.4.2.1 The Use of Adhesives With Less Curing Properties for Bonding Catheters Lead to Reduced Processing Costs

9.4.3 Tube Sets

9.4.3.1 UV and Visible Light-Curable Adhesives are Mainly Used for Bonding Tube Sets

9.4.4 Masks

9.4.4.1 Increasing Pollution Levels are Among the Major Factors Driving the Production of Face Masks

9.4.5 Others

9.5 Others



10 Medical Adhesives Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 APAC

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

11.2.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.2 Innovators

11.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.4 Business Strategy Excellence

11.5 Competitive Scenario

11.5.1 New Product Launch

11.5.2 Investment & Expansion

11.5.3 Merger & Acquisition

11.5.4 Partnership & Agreement



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Ethicon, Inc (Johnson & Johnson Services)

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Medical Devices Segment

12.1.3 Products Offered

12.1.4 Recent Developments

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

12.3 3M

12.4 Baxter International Inc.

12.5 Nitto Denko Corporation

12.6 B. Braun Melsungen AG

12.7 Scapa Group PLC

12.8 Adhezion Biomedical, LLC

12.9 Chemence

12.10 Cryolife, Inc.

12.11 Covidien (Medtronic)

12.12 Dentsply Sirona

12.13 H.B. Fuller Company

12.14 Permabond LLC

12.15 Master Bond Inc.

12.16 Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

12.17 Dymax Corporation

12.18 Ashland Inc.

12.19 Avery Dennison Corporation

12.20 Dowdupont

12.21 Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC

12.22 Panacol-Elosol GmbH

12.23 Becton Dickinson (BD)

12.24 GEM SRL

12.25 Vivostat A/S

12.26 Procter & Gamble Co. (P&G)

12.27 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)



