“We delivered strong financial performance in 2019, generated over $1.0 billion from monetizations and distributions, and deployed over $2.5 billion into new businesses including Clarios, Genworth Canada and BrandSafway,” said Cyrus Madon, CEO of Brookfield Business Partners. “Our business today comprises larger-scale operations with more resilient cash flows. With our increased scale, a strong financial position and access to capital we are confident we will continue to find value opportunities to support our growth in 2020.”

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, US$ millions (except per unit amount), unaudited 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders1 $ (105 ) $ 136 $ 88 $ 422 Net income (loss) per limited partnership unit2,3 $ (0.70 ) $ 1.04 $ 0.62 $ 1.11 Company EBITDA1,4 $ 342 $ 239 $ 1,213 $ 843 Company FFO1,5 $ 243 $ 248 $ 1,102 $ 733 Company FFO per unit2 $ 1.61 $ 1.92 $ 7.86 $ 5.67

Brookfield Business Partners generated Company EBITDA of $1.21 billion for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $843 million in 2018 reflecting incremental contributions from recent acquisitions and improved performance at our existing businesses. 2019 Company FFO was $1.10 billion ($7.86 per unit) compared to $733 million ($5.67 per unit) in 2018. Net income attributable to unitholders for the year was $88 million ($0.62 per unit) and included impairment losses recognized during the year and higher depreciation and amortization expenses, compared to $422 million ($1.11 per unit) in 2018 which included the benefit of a non-cash gain.

Operational Update

The following table presents Company EBITDA by segment:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, US$ millions, unaudited 2019 2018 2019 2018 Business Services $ 51 $ 30 $ 221 $ 128 Infrastructure Services 106 110 468 295 Industrials 215 120 619 490 Corporate and Other (30 ) (21 ) (95 ) (70 ) Company EBITDA1, 4 $ 342 $ 239 $ 1,213 $ 843

Our business services segment generated Company EBITDA of $221 million in 2019, compared to $128 million in 2018. Results included improved performance for the year at our road fuels operations and our construction services business. Results also benefited from contributions by Healthscope, Ouro Verde and Genworth Canada, which we acquired during the year. 2018 results included a full-year of contributions from our facilities management and executive relocation businesses which were sold in the second quarter of 2019.

Our infrastructure services segment generated Company EBITDA of $468 million in 2019, compared to $295 million in 2018. Results benefited from the full year contribution and improved performance of Westinghouse, which we acquired in August 2018. Contribution from Teekay Offshore increased primarily as a result of our increased ownership, partially offset by a one-time settlement payment received in the prior year.

Our industrials segment generated Company EBITDA of $619 million in 2019, compared to $490 million in 2018. Results benefited from strong performance at North American Palladium ("NAP") and the incremental contribution from Clarios which we acquired in April 2019, partially offset by a lower contribution from GrafTech primarily due to our decreased ownership in the business. During the fourth quarter Brookfield Business Partners realized $135 million from the sale of GrafTech shares that reduced our ownership interest in the company to 25%. 2018 results included the contribution from our Australian oil and gas operation which was sold in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The following table presents Company FFO by segment:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, US$ millions, unaudited 2019 2018 2019 2018 Business Services $ 27 $ 22 $ 432 $ 131 Infrastructure Services 63 71 314 195 Industrials 163 173 393 470 Corporate and Other (10 ) (18 ) (37 ) (63 ) Company FFO1,5 $ 243 $ 248 $ 1,102 $ 733 Gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net 35 81 338 137 Company FFO, excluding gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions1,5 $ 208 $ 167 $ 764 $ 596 Company FFO, excluding gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions per unit2 $ 1.38 $ 1.29 $ 5.45 $ 4.61

Company FFO for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $1.10 billion compared to $733 million in 2018. The increase in Company FFO was a result of gains on the sales of businesses in 2019, incremental contributions from recent investments and improved performance, offset by businesses sold in 2018.

Strategic Initiatives

Genworth Canada

In December 2019, together with institutional partners, we acquired a 57% controlling interest in Genworth Canada for $1.7 billion. Brookfield Business Partners' share of the equity purchase price was approximately $670 million net of syndication to institutional investors and dividends received after closing. Genworth Canada is the largest private residential mortgage insurer in Canada, providing mortgage default insurance to Canadian residential mortgage lenders, making homeownership more accessible to first-time homebuyers.





Subsequent to year end, together with institutional partners, we closed our acquisition of a 48% interest in BrandSafway for an equity purchase price of $1.3 billion. Brookfield Business Partners’ share is expected to be $400 million for a 15% ownership interest, subject to syndication to institutional investors. BrandSafway is a leading provider of infrastructure services to industrial and commercial facilities.





In January 2020, together with institutional partners, we acquired the remaining outstanding publicly held common units in Teekay Offshore for an aggregate investment of $165 million. Following the transaction 1% of the new private company is held by former minority unitholders who elected the option to exchange their publicly traded common units for economically equivalent units in the private company. Brookfield Business Partners funded approximately $75 million of the transaction which increased our ownership interest in Teekay Offshore to 43%. We have rebranded the company to Altera Infrastructure.





In January 2020, together with institutional partners, we signed an agreement to acquire a 40% interest in IndoStar for approximately $220 million. IndoStar is a financing company located in India that primarily services the used commercial vehicle segment. Brookfield Business Partners' share of the equity purchase price will be approximately $75 million for an ownership interest of 15%.





In December 2019, together with institutional partners, we sold North American Palladium, a pure-play palladium producer, for approximately $570 million. Brookfield Business Partners’ share of net proceeds was approximately $130 million.





In January 2020, together with institutional partners, we sold Nova Cold, our cold storage service provider, for $175 million. Brookfield Business Partners’ share of net proceeds was approximately $45 million.

Distribution

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.0625 per unit, payable on March 31, 2020 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on February 28, 2020.

Additional Information

The Board has reviewed and approved this news release, including the summarized unaudited consolidated financial statements contained herein.

Brookfield Business Partners’ Letter to Unitholders and the Supplemental Information are available at https://bbu.brookfield.com/reports-and-filings .

Notes:

Attributable to limited partnership unitholders, general partnership unitholders, special limited partnership unitholders and redemption-exchange unitholders. Average number of partnership units outstanding on a fully diluted time weighted average basis, assuming the exchange of redemption exchange units held by Brookfield Asset Management for limited partnership units, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was 150.6 million and 140.1 million, respectively (2018: 129.3 million). Income (loss) attributed to limited partnership units on a fully diluted basis is reduced by incentive distributions declared to special limited partnership unitholders during the period based on the volume-weighted average increase in unit price of the partnership’s unit over an incentive threshold. A reconciliation of net income per unit is available on page 12 of this release. Company EBITDA is presented as a net amount attributable to unitholders and is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as Company FFO excluding the impact of realized disposition gains (losses), interest income (expense), current income taxes, the impact of realized disposition gains (losses), current income taxes and interest income (expense) related to equity accounted investments, and other items. When determining Company EBITDA, we include our proportionate share of Company EBITDA of equity accounted investments. A reconciliation of net income to Company EBITDA is available on pages 8-11 of this release. Company FFO is presented as a net amount attributable to unitholders and is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as net income excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, deferred income taxes, breakage and transaction costs, non-cash gains or losses as appropriate and other items. When determining Company FFO, we include our proportionate share of Company FFO of equity accounted investments. A reconciliation of net income to Company FFO is available on pages 8-11 of this release.

Brookfield Business Partners is a business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low production costs.

Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed business services and industrials company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with more than $540 billion of assets under management. More information is available at www.brookfield.com .

Brookfield Business Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. For more information, please visit our website at https://bbu.brookfield.com

Please note that Brookfield Business Partners' previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports have been filed on SEDAR and Edgar, and are available at https://bbu.brookfield.com/reports-and-filings . Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As of

US$ millions, unaudited December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,986 $ 1,949 Financial assets 6,243 1,369 Accounts and other receivable, net 5,631 5,160 Inventory and other assets 5,282 3,138 Property, plant and equipment 13,892 6,947 Deferred income tax assets 667 280 Intangible assets 11,559 5,523 Equity accounted investments 1,273 541 Goodwill 5,218 2,411 $ 51,751 $ 27,318 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Corporate borrowings nil nil Accounts payable and other 16,496 9,091 Non-recourse borrowings in subsidiaries of Brookfield Business Partners 22,399 10,866 Deferred income tax liabilities 1,803 867 $ 40,698 $ 20,824 Equity Limited partners 2,116 1,548 Non-Controlling interests attributable to: Redemption-Exchange Units, Preferred Shares and Special Limited Partnership Units held by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 1,676 1,415 Interest of others in operating subsidiaries 7,261 3,531 11,053 6,494 $ 51,751 $ 27,318





Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Consolidated Statements of Operating Results US$ millions, unaudited Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 11,320 $ 10,209 $ 43,032 $ 37,168 Direct operating costs (9,969 ) (9,205 ) (38,327 ) (34,134 ) General and administrative expenses (228 ) (209 ) (832 ) (643 ) Depreciation and amortization expense (518 ) (286 ) (1,804 ) (748 ) Interest income (expense), net (388 ) (181 ) (1,274 ) (498 ) Equity accounted income (loss), net 52 9 114 10 Impairment expense, net (285 ) (38 ) (609 ) (218 ) Gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net 190 147 726 500 Other income (expense), net (46 ) (73 ) (400 ) (136 ) Income (loss) before income tax 128 373 626 1,301 Income tax (expense) recovery Current (93 ) (63 ) (324 ) (186 ) Deferred 52 84 132 88 Net income (loss) $ 87 $ 394 $ 434 $ 1,203 Attributable to: Limited partners $ (57 ) $ 70 $ 43 $ 74 Non-controlling interests attributable to: Redemption-Exchange Units held by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (48 ) 66 45 70 Special Limited Partners — — — 278 Interest of others in operating subsidiaries $ 192 $ 258 $ 346 $ 781





Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Statements of Company Funds from Operations For the three months ended

December 31, 2019

US$ millions, unaudited Business

Services Infrastructure

Services Industrials Corporate

and Other Total Revenues $ 7,115 $ 1,032 $ 3,173 $ — $ 11,320 Direct operating costs (6,898 ) (742 ) (2,326 ) (3 ) (9,969 ) General and administrative expenses (87 ) (29 ) (85 ) (27 ) (228 ) Equity accounted Company EBITDA 10 32 42 — 84 Company EBITDA attributable to others (89 ) (187 ) (589 ) — (865 ) Company EBITDA1,2,4 51 106 215 (30 ) 342 Realized disposition gains (loss), net 6 (1 ) 185 — 190 Other income (expense), net 2 (10 ) — — (8 ) Interest income (expense), net (66 ) (90 ) (246 ) 14 (388 ) Realized disposition gain, current income taxes and interest expense related to equity accounted investment (2 ) (2 ) (9 ) — (13 ) Current income taxes (15 ) (9 ) (75 ) 6 (93 ) Company FFO attributable to others (net of Company EBITDA attributable to others) 51 69 93 — 213 Company FFO1,3,4 27 63 163 (10 ) 243 Depreciation and amortization expense (518 ) Impairment expense, net (285 ) Gain on acquisition and disposition — Other income (expenses), net (38 ) Deferred income taxes 52 Non-cash items attributable to equity accounted investments (19 ) Non-cash items attributable to others 460 Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders4 $ (105 )

Notes:

The Statements of Company Funds from Operations above are prepared on a basis that is consistent with Brookfield Business Partners’ Supplemental Information and differs from net income as presented in Brookfield Business Partners’ Consolidated Statements of Operating Results on page 7 of this release, which is prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management uses Company FFO and Company EBITDA as key measures to evaluate operating performance. Readers are encouraged to consider all measures in assessing Brookfield Business Partners’ results. Company EBITDA is presented as a net amount attributable to unitholders and is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as Company FFO excluding the impact of realized disposition gains (losses), interest income (expense), current income taxes, the impact of realized disposition gains (losses), current income taxes and interest income (expense) related to equity accounted investments, and other items. When determining Company EBITDA, we include our proportionate share of Company EBITDA of equity accounted investments. Company FFO is presented as a net amount attributable to unitholders and is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as net income excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, deferred income taxes, breakage and transaction costs, non-cash gains or losses as appropriate and other items. When determining Company FFO, we include our proportionate share of Company FFO of equity accounted investments. Attributable to limited partnership unitholders, general partnership unitholders, special limited partnership unitholders and redemption-exchange unitholders.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Statements of Company Funds from Operations For the twelve months ended

December 31, 2019

US$ millions, unaudited Business

Services Infrastructure

Services Industrials Corporate

and Other Total Revenues $ 28,822 $ 4,559 $ 9,651 $ — $ 43,032 Direct operating costs (27,995 ) (3,231 ) (7,092 ) (9 ) (38,327 ) General and administrative expenses (314 ) (133 ) (299 ) (86 ) (832 ) Equity accounted Company EBITDA 38 109 94 — 241 Company EBITDA attributable to others (330 ) (836 ) (1,735 ) — (2,901 ) Company EBITDA1,2,4 221 468 619 (95 ) 1,213 Realized disposition gains (loss), net 528 (1 ) 200 (1 ) 726 Other income (expense), net — (27 ) 2 — (25 ) Interest income (expense), net (189 ) (381 ) (741 ) 37 (1,274 ) Realized disposition gain, current income taxes and interest expense related to equity accounted investment (7 ) (15 ) (20 ) — (42 ) Current income taxes (91 ) (4 ) (251 ) 22 (324 ) Company FFO attributable to others (net of Company EBITDA attributable to others) (30 ) 274 584 — 828 Company FFO1,3,4 432 314 393 (37 ) 1,102 Depreciation and amortization expense (1,804 ) Impairment expense, net (609 ) Gain on acquisition and disposition — Deferred income taxes (375 ) Other income (expense), net 132 Non-cash items attributable to equity accounted investments (85 ) Non-cash items attributable to others 1,727 Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders4 $ 88

Notes:

The Statements of Company Funds from Operations above are prepared on a basis that is consistent with Brookfield Business Partners’ Supplemental Information and differs from net income as presented in Brookfield Business Partners’ Consolidated Statements of Operating Results on page 7 of this release, which is prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management uses Company FFO and Company EBITDA as key measures to evaluate operating performance. Readers are encouraged to consider all measures in assessing Brookfield Business Partners’ results. Company EBITDA is presented as a net amount attributable to unitholders and is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as Company FFO excluding the impact of realized disposition gains (losses), interest income (expense), current income taxes, the impact of realized disposition gains (losses), current income taxes and interest income (expense) related to equity accounted investments, and other items. When determining Company EBITDA, we include our proportionate share of Company EBITDA of equity accounted investments. Company FFO is presented as a net amount attributable to unitholders and is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as net income excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, deferred income taxes, breakage and transaction costs, non-cash gains or losses as appropriate and other items. When determining Company FFO, we include our proportionate share of Company FFO of equity accounted investments. Attributable to limited partnership unitholders, general partnership unitholders, special limited partnership unitholders and redemption-exchange unitholders.



Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Statements of Company Funds from Operations For the three months ended

December 31, 2018

US$ millions, unaudited Business

Services Infrastructure

Services Industrials Corporate

and Other Total Revenues $ 7,718 $ 1,364 $ 1,127 $ — $ 10,209 Direct operating costs (7,622 ) (977 ) (604 ) (2 ) (9,205 ) General and administrative expenses (75 ) (43 ) (72 ) (19 ) (209 ) Equity accounted Company EBITDA 11 24 5 — 40 Company EBITDA attributable to others (2 ) (258 ) (336 ) — (596 ) Company EBITDA1,2,4 30 110 120 (21 ) 239 Realized disposition gains (loss), net — — 147 — 147 Other income (expense), net — (4 ) (3 ) — (7 ) Interest income (expense), net (16 ) (100 ) (68 ) 3 (181 ) Realized disposition gain, current income taxes and interest expense related to equity accounted investment (1 ) (5 ) (1 ) — (7 ) Current income taxes (6 ) (4 ) (53 ) — (63 ) Company FFO attributable to others (net of Company EBITDA attributable to others) 15 74 31 — 120 Company FFO1,3,4 22 71 173 (18 ) 248 Depreciation and amortization expense (286 ) Impairment expense, net (38 ) Gain on acquisition and disposition — Deferred income taxes (66 ) Other income (expense), net 84 Non-cash items attributable to equity accounted investments (24 ) Non-cash items attributable to others 218 Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders4 $ 136

Notes:

The Statements of Company Funds from Operations above are prepared on a basis that is consistent with Brookfield Business Partners’ Supplemental Information and differs from net income as presented in Brookfield Business Partners’ Consolidated Statements of Operating Results on page 7 of this release, which is prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management uses Company FFO and Company EBITDA as key measures to evaluate operating performance. Readers are encouraged to consider all measures in assessing Brookfield Business Partners’ results. Company EBITDA is presented as a net amount attributable to unitholders and is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as Company FFO excluding the impact of realized disposition gains (losses), interest income (expense), current income taxes, the impact of realized disposition gains (losses), current income taxes and interest income (expense) related to equity accounted investments, and other items. When determining Company EBITDA, we include our proportionate share of Company EBITDA of equity accounted investments. Company FFO is presented as a net amount attributable to unitholders and is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as net income excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, deferred income taxes, breakage and transaction costs, non-cash gains or losses as appropriate and other items. When determining Company FFO, we include our proportionate share of Company FFO of equity accounted investments. Attributable to limited partnership unitholders, general partnership unitholders, special limited partnership unitholders and redemption-exchange unitholders.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Statements of Company Funds from Operations For the twelve months ended

December 31, 2018

US$ millions, unaudited Business

Services Infrastructure

Services Industrials Corporate

and Other Total Revenues $ 30,847 $ 2,418 $ 3,896 $ 7 $ 37,168 Direct operating costs (30,351 ) (1,715 ) (2,060 ) (8 ) (34,134 ) General and administrative expenses (278 ) (65 ) (231 ) (69 ) (643 ) Equity accounted Company EBITDA 34 120 42 — 196 Company EBITDA attributable to others (124 ) (463 ) (1,157 ) — (1,744 ) Company EBITDA1,2,4 128 295 490 (70 ) 843 Realized disposition gains (loss), net 55 — 195 — 250 Other income (expense), net — (15 ) (3 ) — (18 ) Interest income (expense), net (66 ) (176 ) (263 ) 7 (498 ) Realized disposition gain, current income taxes and interest expense related to equity accounted investment (3 ) (41 ) (10 ) — (54 ) Current income taxes (44 ) (10 ) (132 ) — (186 ) Company FFO attributable to others (net of Company EBITDA attributable to others) 61 142 193 — 396 Company FFO1,3,4 131 195 470 (63 ) 733 Depreciation and amortization expense (748 ) Impairment expense, net (218 ) Gain on acquisition and disposition 250 Deferred income taxes (118 ) Other income (expense), net 88 Non-cash items attributable to equity accounted investments (132 ) Non-cash items attributable to others 567 Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders4 $ 422

Notes:

The Statements of Company Funds from Operations above are prepared on a basis that is consistent with Brookfield Business Partners’ Supplemental Information and differs from net income as presented in Brookfield Business Partners’ Consolidated Statements of Operating Results on page 7 of this release, which is prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management uses Company FFO and Company EBITDA as key measures to evaluate operating performance. Readers are encouraged to consider all measures in assessing Brookfield Business Partners’ results. Company EBITDA is presented as a net amount attributable to unitholders and is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as Company FFO excluding the impact of realized disposition gains (losses), interest income (expense), current income taxes, the impact of realized disposition gains (losses), current income taxes and interest income (expense) related to equity accounted investments, and other items. When determining Company EBITDA, we include our proportionate share of Company EBITDA for equity accounted investments. Company FFO is presented as a net amount attributable to unitholders and is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as net income excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, deferred income taxes, breakage and transaction costs, non-cash gains or losses as appropriate and other items. When determining Company FFO, we include our proportionate share of Company FFO for equity accounted investments. Attributable to limited partnership unitholders, general partnership unitholders, special limited partnership unitholders and redemption-exchange unitholders.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Net Income per Unit Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

US$, unaudited 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) per unitholder, excluding incentive distribution1 $ (0.70 ) $ 1.04 $ 0.62 $ 3.26 Incentive distribution per unit2 — — — (2.15 ) Net income (loss) attributable to limited partnership unit1, 2 $ (0.70 ) $ 1.04 $ 0.62 $ 1.11

Notes: