Dublin, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Produced Water Treatment Market, By Source (Crude Oil & Natural Gas), By Service (Primary Separation, Secondary Separation, Tertiary Separation & Others), By Application (Onshore & Offshore), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Produced Water Treatment Market is forecast to cross $13 billion by 2024.
The market is driven by the growing demand for oil & gas coupled with increasing extraction activities. Additionally, stringent regulations regarding produced water discharge limits is expected to propel the market during forecast period. Further, continuous growth of shale oil & gas exploration is creating opportunities for the produced water treatment market.
The Global Produced Water Treatment Market is segmented based on source, service, application, company and region.
The major players operating in the produced water treatment market are Baker Hughes Ltd., Enviro Tech Systems, LLC, Siemens AG, Schlumberger Ltd, CETCO Oilfield Services, Ovivo Inc., General Electric Company, Veolia Environment SA, Halliburton Energy Services, Inc, FMC Technologies Ltd. and others.
Years considered for this report:
Objective of the Study
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Factors to be considered for product selection
4.2. Factors influencing purchase decision
4.3. Challenges/issues faced post purchase
4.4. Unmet needs
5. Global Produced Water Treatment Market Industry Overview
6. Global Produced Water Treatment Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size and Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share and Forecast
6.2.1. By Source (Crude Oil, Natural Gas)
6.2.2. By Service (Primary separation, Secondary separation, Tertiary separation, Others)
6.2.3. By Application (Onshore, Offshore)
6.2.4. By Company
6.2.5. By Region
6.3. Market Attractive Index
7. Asia-Pacific Produced Water Treatment Market Outlook
8. Europe Produced Water Treatment Market Outlook
9. North America Produced Water Treatment Market Outlook
10. South America Produced Water Treatment Market Outlook
11. Middle East & Africa Produced Water Treatment Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Pricing Analysis
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Competition Benchmarking
15.2. Company Profiles (Leading companies)
15.2.1. Baker Hughes Ltd.
15.2.2. Enviro Tech Systems LLC
15.2.3. Siemens AG
15.2.4. Schlumberger Ltd.
15.2.5. CETCO Oilfield Services
15.2.6. Ovivo Inc.
15.2.7. General Electric Company
15.2.8. Veolia Environnement S.A.
15.2.9. Halliburton Energy Services Inc.
15.2.10. FMC Technologies Ltd.
16. Strategic Recommendations
