RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX ), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Mark Velleca, M.D., Ph.D. will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks: Oncology Day. The fireside chat will take place on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET at the St. Regis Hotel in New York, NY.



To access the live webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations page within the Investors section of the G1 website . The webcast will be archived on the same page for 30 days following the event.

