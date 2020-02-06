Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. February 6, 2020 (TSXV:EMM) (FRANKFURT:KT9) (WKN:A2DUU8) (“Giyani” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that The Department of Environmental Affairs (“DEA”) in Botswana has approved the Environmental Management Plan (“EMP”) for its Lobatse manganese prospect and requested the Company to proceed to the next step of public review.



Giyani submitted the first draft EMP for the Lobatse manganese prospect early in 2019. The Company further submitted a revised EMP, in July 2019, based on feedback from the DEA on the initial submission. On January 16, 2020 Giyani received formal approval from the DEA clearing the way for the next and final step in the process which is a public review of the proposed EMP which requires publication in the government gazette and local newspapers. The public review notice will highlight the location and nature of the proposed activities, and the anticipated environmental impacts along with the mitigating measures the Company proposes to put in place to counter those impacts. The public review notice will be published at least once weekly for four consecutive weeks inviting written comments from interested parties. Giyani has scheduled the first available publication date in the government gazette to commence the public review notification process on February 14, 2020.

Robin Birchall, CEO of Giyani commented:

“We are delighted with Lobatse EMP approval. This is another significant milestone for the Company as it will allow Giyani to proceed with its plans to thoroughly explore this important deposit. The preliminary results from the brief field sampling program in 2017, and exploration drilling in 2018, were very promising. With this EMP approval in place, we expect to be able to conduct a more detailed drilling campaign at Lobatse to fully understand its potential and how it could contribute to the growth of our overall manganese resource in Botswana.”

About Giyani

Giyani Metals Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on creating shareholder value by accelerating the development of its high-grade manganese project in the Kanye Basin, Botswana, Africa. Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on Giyani Metals Corp. Website: https://giyanimetals.com/.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giyani Metals Corp.

Robin Birchall, CEO

Contact:

Giyani Metals Corporation

Robin Birchall

CEO, Director

+447711313019

rbirchall@giyanimetals.com



