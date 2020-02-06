Piraeus, Greece, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of GasLog Partners LP (“GasLog Partners” or the “Partnership) (NYSE: GLOP), approved and declared distributions on its preference units as follows:
|Distribution
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|8.625% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Fixed to Floating Rate Preference Units
|$0.5390625 per preference unit
|March 9, 2020
|March 16, 2020
|8.200% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Fixed to Floating Rate Preference Units
|$0.5125 per preference unit
|March 9, 2020
|March 16, 2020
|8.500% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Fixed to Floating Rate Preference Units
|$0.53125 per preference unit
|March 9, 2020
|March 16, 2020
Contacts:
Phil Corbett
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +44-203-388-3116
Joseph Nelson
Deputy Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +1 212-223-0643
Email: ir@gaslogmlp.com
About GasLog Partners
GasLog Partners is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning, operating and acquiring LNG carriers under multi-year charters. GasLog Partners’ fleet consists of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cbm. GasLog Partners’ principal executive offices are located at 69 Akti Miaouli, 18537 Piraeus, Greece. Visit GasLog Partners’ website at http://www.gaslogmlp.com.
