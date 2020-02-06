PLEASANTON, Calif. and PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recently combined entity of ThinkHR and Mammoth, leading providers of SaaS-based human resource knowledge, compliance, and training solutions, has furthered the customer experience through enhancements to its Live advisor service.



Mitigating risk in the workplace requires reliance on skilled experts who can navigate complex – often multi-jurisdiction – legislative requirements, as well as offer guidance on exceptional and sometimes urgent workplace situations. ThinkHR has a long-standing commitment to delivering exceptional service to its partners and their customers. Its Live advisor service provides access to certified HR professionals to help businesses address issues from recruiting and hiring to COBRA, and from EEO and ADA to workplace harassment prevention. In 2019, ThinkHR’s certified Live advisors collectively addressed more than 100,000 HR, compliance, safety, and benefits issues.

The latest enhancements to the Live advisor service include extended hours and a dedicated intake team. As of February 3, 2020, the Live hotline is available 12 hours a day, Monday through Friday, from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Additionally, to ensure privacy and provide the exact expertise needed by each customer, the newly expanded intake team will verify that calls are placed by authorized contacts, vet issues quickly and seamlessly, routing and escalating as necessary to the appropriate subject matter expert.

Nathan Christensen, CEO of ThinkHR and Mammoth, commented, “HR and compliance are getting more complex and often don’t conform to standard business hours. We’re dedicated to delivering the best experience possible for our customers and are excited to expand access to our outstanding team of live advisors.”

