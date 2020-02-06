NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2020 first quarter.
“We are excited about the progress across our pipeline, including the receipt of Fast Track designation for the ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) clinical development program from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of Rett syndrome,” commented Christopher U Missling, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anavex. “Our clinical Rett syndrome programs are on track with continued enrollment. While our enrollment and early data have been exciting, we are humbled by the needs of the rare disease and Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease communities with whom we engage. They impress a sense of urgency on our work to deliver a new paradigm that underscores the need for new treatment options for patients and their families.”
Program Updates and Milestones:
Financial Highlights:
The financial information for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019 should be read in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated interim financial statements, which will appear on EDGAR, www.sec.gov and will be available on the Anavex website at www.anavex.com.
About Anavex Life Sciences Corp.
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: AVXL) is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, pain and various types of cancer. Anavex’s lead drug candidate, ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine), recently completed a successful Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer’s disease. ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) is an orally available drug candidate that restores cellular homeostasis by targeting sigma-1 and muscarinic receptors. Preclinical studies demonstrated its potential to halt and/or reverse the course of Alzheimer’s disease. ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) also exhibited anticonvulsant, anti-amnesic, neuroprotective and anti-depressant properties in animal models, indicating its potential to treat additional CNS disorders, including epilepsy. The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research previously awarded Anavex a research grant, which fully funded a preclinical study to develop ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. ANAVEX®3-71, which targets sigma-1 and muscarinic receptors, is a promising preclinical drug candidate demonstrating disease-modifying activity against the major hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease in transgenic (3xTg-AD) mice, including cognitive deficits, amyloid and tau pathologies. In preclinical trials, ANAVEX®3-71 has shown beneficial effects on mitochondrial dysfunction and neuroinflammation.
Further information is available at www.anavex.com. You can also connect with the company on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.
|ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS
|As at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019
|Expressed in US Dollars
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2019
|2019
|ASSETS
|Current
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|27,458,423
|$
|22,185,630
|Incentives and taxes receivable
|3,730,672
|2,642,745
|Prepaid expenses and deposits
|234,972
|500,998
|Total assets
|$
|31,424,067
|$
|25,329,373
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current
|Accounts payable
|$
|3,127,498
|$
|3,523,332
|Accrued liabilities
|2,336,419
|1,516,342
|Total liabilities
|5,463,917
|5,039,674
|Common stock
|57,082
|52,652
|Additional paid-in capital
|165,891,753
|153,633,807
|Accumulated deficit
|(139,988,685
|)
|(133,396,760
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|25,960,150
|20,289,699
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|31,424,067
|$
|25,329,373
|ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
|THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018
|(Unaudited)
|Expressed in US Dollars
|2019
|2018
|Operating Expenses
|General and administrative
|$
|1,352,035
|$
|1,761,307
|Research and development
|6,348,668
|5,712,210
|Total operating expenses
|7,700,703
|7,473,517
|Operating Loss
|(7,700,703
|)
|(7,473,517
|)
|Other income
|Grant income
|74,944
|74,528
|Research and development incentive income
|943,215
|413,682
|Interest income, net
|46,720
|78,800
|Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|53,113
|(4,507
|)
|Total other income
|1,117,992
|562,503
|Net loss before income taxes
|(6,582,711
|)
|(6,911,014
|)
|Income tax expense - current
|(9,214
|)
|(8,717
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(6,591,925
|)
|$
|(6,919,731
|)
|Net loss per Share
|Basic and Diluted
|$
|(0.12
|)
|$
|(0.15
|)
|Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding
|Basic and Diluted
|54,773,685
|46,327,482
1 ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT03774459
2 ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT03790709
Anavex Life Sciences Corp.
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
