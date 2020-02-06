NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ogilvy Health, part of Ogilvy ( www.ogilvy.com ), today announced Christine Baptista, Senior Art Director, and Gabrielle Maniscalco, Senior Account Executive, will both be named to the Medical Advertising Hall of Fame's (MAHF) 9th Future Famers Program at the annual awards dinner to be held tonight at the Pierre Hotel in New York.



For more than two decades, the MAHF has recognized individuals who have made a lasting mark on healthcare advertising by inducting them into the Hall of Fame. The Future Famers Awards started in 2012 recognizing those industry veterans who are determined to leave their mark on the healthcare marketing industry. To be eligible for the award, recipients should be approximately 30 years of age or younger and have already made a significant contribution within healthcare marketing. In addition, recipients must show a solid commitment to community service, either at a local or national level.

Ms. Baptista, from the Parsippany office, has been with the organization since 2018 and is an active member of Ogilvy Health’s Young Professional Network as well as the agency’s Inspiration Committee. Ms. Maniscalco, based out of the New York headquarters, has been with the agency for more than two years and participated in Ogilvy’s internship program twice within her college tenure. Ms. Maniscalco is a founding member of Ogilvy Health’s Young Professional Network and a team leader on a JED Foundation pro bono campaign, which helps teens in New York City overcome mental health challenges. Both employees were nominated by Ogilvy Health as prime examples of young healthcare marketing professionals who are making a positive effect in medical communications.

The MAHF was founded in 1996 to preserve the history of the medical advertising profession and honor its founders. Its membership includes nearly 40 leading healthcare advertising agencies and medical publishers. For information on the MAHF, visit its website at www.mahf.com.

