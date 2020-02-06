LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDW Corporation (Nasdaq:CDW), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.380 per common share to be paid on March 10, 2020 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 25, 2020. This represents a 28.8 percent increase over last year’s dividend. Future dividends will be subject to Board of Director approval.



“Annual dividend increases are an important part of our capital allocation strategy, along with maintaining our leverage ratio, making strategic acquisitions and share repurchases," said Collin B. Kebo, chief financial officer, CDW. “Since our IPO in June 2013, our dividend has increased nearly nine-fold and we have returned more than $2.9 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. We intend to continue to execute against our capital allocation priorities to deliver value to our shareholders just as we’ve delivered value to our customers and partners for over 35 years.”

About CDW

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq:CDW) is a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and a member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs almost 10,000 coworkers. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the company generated Net sales over $18 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements regarding the future dividends, earnings growth, leverage ratio and other strategic plans of CDW. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements. Although CDW believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Reference is made to a more complete discussion of forward-looking statements and applicable risks contained under the captions "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in CDW's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and subsequent filings with the SEC. CDW undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

Investor Inquiries

Brittany A. Smith

Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Planning and Analysis

847-968-0238

investorrelations@cdw.com

Media Inquiries