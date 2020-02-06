The Tellabs FlexSym Optical Line Terminal One (OLT1) provides a small form-factor OLT supporting both G-PON and XGS-PON in the same OLT. It provides flexible choices for designing a modern enterprise network to exactly align with contemporary connectivity such as IoT, wireless, cloud, open/shared office and smart buildings demands.

At BICSI Winter Conference, Tellabs and EXFO will showcase a more economic means to plan, build and operate a Passive Optical LAN that supports gigabit, 10 gigabit and future higher speeds



DALLAS, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tellabs, the leading provider of Passive Optical Network (PON) solutions, and EXFO, the communications industry’s test, monitoring and analytics experts (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF), announces a live demonstration of the ever-increasing bandwidths possible over PON while preserving investment in existing fiber cabling, splitter, and equipment. This joint technology showcase is available for viewing at BICSI Winter Conference 2020 in Tampa, Florida, from February 10th through 12th by visiting the EXFO exhibitor booth #1031.



Tellabs and EXFO aim to validate to BICSI attendees that a fiber-based enterprise LAN, designed using PON technology, can cost effectively support one gigabit to ten gigabit connectivity speeds simultaneously over existing infrastructure to satisfy the constantly increasing network capacities demanded of today’s modern smart buildings. A real-world example being how PON can more economically evolve a network to accommodate the oncoming bandwidth required for IEEE 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 wireless access points.

Specifically, this interactive demonstration, at EXFO booth #1031, will stage the following technologies all over the same PON OLT, cabling, splitters and PON ONTs.

XFP-based symmetric 10G XGS-PON and 2.5G G-PON at OLT

10G XGS-PON and 2.5G G-PON wavelengths across common network

Both G-PON ONTs and XGS-PON ONTs over same infrastructure

Flexible 1G, 2.5G, 5G and 10G multi-rate Ethernet connectivity at ONTs

Centralized management with software defined LAN functionality

Fiber monitoring, testing and troubleshooting best practices

“By supporting both XGS-PON and G-PON technologies over the same fiber-based infrastructure, the industry can now economically design, expand and operate smart building networks by minimizing future network expansion footprint, power and costs,” said John Hoover, Tellabs Marketing Director and APOLAN Board Director.

“This is a great opportunity for all the BICSI Winter attendees to get a look at the industry’s best fiber testing practices and see first-hand EXFO’s new test solutions for passive optical LANs,” said Jimmy Gagnon, EXFO Team Leader BDM.

For more details about the Tellabs Optical LAN FlexSym Series solution, supporting symmetrical 10G XGS-PON technology, we invite you to visit our online resources.

About EXFO

EXFO (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF) develops smarter test, monitoring and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, webscale companies and equipment manufacturers in the global communications industry. Our customers count on us to deliver superior network performance, service reliability and subscriber insights. They count on our unique blend of equipment, software and services to accelerate digital transformations related to fiber, 4G/LTE and 5G deployments. They count on our expertise with automation, real-time troubleshooting and big data analytics, which are critical to their business performance. We’ve spent over 30 years earning this trust, and today 1,900 EXFO employees in over 25 countries work side by side with our customers in the lab, field, data center and beyond.

www.exfo.com

About Tellabs

Tellabs is leading network innovations with access technologies built to exceed today’s demands while delivering modern high-performance solutions for the future. Fast and secure access has never been in more demand for enterprise and government connectivity. Tellabs’ sole focus is to deliver simple, secure, scalable, stable access to optimize network performance. Tellabs has delivered carrier-class access solutions to service providers for more than two decades. We are now expanding that leadership by defining the future of enterprise networking that connects the campus, buildings and inspires people.

www.tellabs.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/029bf617-37ce-4a8c-8035-ae58abb50129