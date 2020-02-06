New York, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Epoxy Adhesives Market by Type, End-Use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04436643/?utm_source=GNW

The stringent environmental regulations in the European countries are, however, restraining the epoxy adhesives market.



TTwo-component segment is expected to lead the overall epoxy adhesives market during the forecast period.

The two-component type accounted for the majority of the epoxy adhesives market in 2018 and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period between 2019 and 2024. Epoxy adhesives have greater flexibility and higher bond strength to flexible substrates such as thermoplastics or substrates such as wood and cardboard that tends to change dimensions with the environment.

These epoxies offer unique versatility in application and performance.Two-component epoxy adhesives consist of a resin and a hardener, formulated to offer mechanical, thermal, optical, and electrical properties.



These adhesives are generally cured under ambient conditions or moderately elevated temperatures.



Epoxy adhesives market is expected to witness highest growth in building & construction industry during the forecast period.

The market in the building & construction segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Epoxy adhesives provides impressively strong bonds for construction, consumer, and manufacturing industries.



The post-cured characteristics of these adhesives show excellent resistance to high temperatures and minimal shrinkage. These adhesives also offer good chemical resistance, excellent adhesion and good mechanical properties when applied to well-prepared substrates, ease of application.

The building & construction industry develops in tandem with the growth and development of the global economy.The increasing demand for infrastructure development and the easy availability of debt financing have led to a strong focus on this sector.



Infrastructure projects are mainly funded by governments, globally, to ensure good public infrastructure. in collaboration with the private sector, keeps the economy in a good shape. The introduction and implementation of various government initiatives around the globe for infrastructure development to support sustainable economic growth is driving the epoxy adhesives market growth.



APAC is expected to lead the epoxy adhesives market during the forecast period.

The APAC region is projected to lead the epoxy adhesives market from 2019 to 2024, in terms of value.APAC has emerged as one of the leading producers as well as consumers of epoxy adhesives due to rapid industrialization and urbanization.



The economic growth in the APAC region, particularly in emerging markets such as India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, is contributing to the increase in the number of infrastructure projects. This is , subsequently, expected to drive the demand for epoxy adhesives in the building & construction industry.



Breakdown of Primary Interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 60%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 10%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 30%, Directors – 60%, and Others – 10%

• By Region: North America – 35%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 30%, South America – 5% and Middle East & Africa – 10%



Henkel AG (Germany), Sika AG (Switzerland), 3M Company (US), H.B. Fuller (US), DuPont (US), Illinois Tool Works Incorporation (US), Ashland (US), RPM International (US), Lord Corporation (US), and Huntsman Corporation (US) are the key players operating in the epoxy adhesives market.



Research Coverage

This report segments the epoxy adhesives market on the basis of type, end-use industry, and region.Based on type, the epoxy adhesives market has been segmented into one-component, two-component, and others (radiation curable epoxy adhesives and waterborne epoxy adhesives).



On the basis of end-use industry, the market has been segmented into building & construction, transportation, marine, automotive, wind energy, electrical & electronics, and others (medical device assembly and agricultural machinery assembly). Based on region, the epoxy adhesives market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.



Reasons to Buy the Report

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis—industry analysis (industry trends), key players in the epoxy adhesives market, and company profiles. These insights together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the epoxy adhesives market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on epoxy adhesives offered by top players in the epoxy adhesives industry

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the epoxy adhesives market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets –analyzes the market for epoxy adhesives across various regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the epoxy adhesives industry

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the epoxy adhesives market

