GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Operational and Strategic Highlights:

Q4 2019 revenue was up 7.7% from the same quarter in the previous year and up 11.4% sequentially and within the range of guidance provided on December 2 nd , 2019.





, 2019. GAAP net income per fully diluted ADS in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 7 cents, with non-GAAP net income of 5 cents per fully diluted ADS.





O2Micro expects the Q1 2020 revenue to be $14.5 million to $16 million compared to $12.8 million in the comparable quarter of the previous year.

O2Micro® International Limited (NASDAQ: OIIM), a global leader in the design, development and marketing of high-performance integrated circuits and solutions, reported its financial results today for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2019.

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter ending December 31, 2019:

O2Micro International Limited (the “Company”) reported Q4 2019 revenue of $17.9 million. Revenue was up 11.4 % sequentially, and up 7.7% from the same quarter in the previous year. The gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 56.7%, which was up from 51.4% in the prior quarter, and up from 50.3 % in the fourth quarter of 2018. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company recorded total GAAP operating expenses of $ 9.2 million, compared to $9.4 million in the third quarter of 2019, and $ 10.4 million in the year-ago Q4 period. The GAAP operating margins for the fourth quarter of 2019, the third quarter of 2019, and fourth quarter of 2018 were 5.2 %, (6.9 %), and (12.4 %), respectively.

GAAP net income was $1.8 million in Q4 2019. This compares to a GAAP net loss of $200,000 in the third quarter of 2019 and a GAAP net loss of $3.1 million in Q4 2018. GAAP net income per fully diluted ADS was $0.07 in Q4 2019. This compares to a GAAP net loss per fully diluted ADS of $0.01 in Q3 2019 and a GAAP net loss per fully diluted ADS of $0.12 in Q4 2018.

Supplementary Data:

The Company ended the fourth quarter of 2019 with $46.4 million in unrestricted cash and short-term investments or $1.76 per outstanding ADS. The accounts receivable balance was $10.3 million and represented 57 days sales outstanding at the end of Q4 2019. Inventory was $8.8 million or 108 days and turned over 3.3 times during Q4 2019. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had $ 55.7 million in working capital and the book value was $ 75.1 million, or $2.85 per outstanding ADS. As of December 31, 2019, O2Micro International Limited had a total of 378 employees worldwide, including 238 engineers.

Management Commentary:

"Our primary growth drivers continue to show promise and projected growth into 2020. Our TV products continued their upward drive in Q4, and our battery products experienced excellent growth driven by expanded use and increased capacities of Li-Ion batteries with new and existing customers supporting the automotive, power tools, IOT and household appliance sectors. Our smartphone products see increasing design wins and revenue expected to follow." said Sterling Du, O2Micro’s Chairman and CEO. “We believe our solutions and design wins for these product segments will provide for ongoing growth in a dynamic market and lead O2Micro back to long term profitability.”

Conference Call:

O2Micro will hold its fourth quarter conference call today, February 6th, at 6:00AM. Pacific, 9:00AM Eastern. You may participate using the following dial-in information.

Conference ID: 2629343

Participants, Int'l Toll: +1 334-323-0501

Participants, US/CAN Toll Free: 800-353-6461

The Call-in Audio Replay will be available from February 6th 2020 Eastern Time (US & Canada) through February 13th 2020 12:00 Eastern Time (US & Canada)

https://events.globalmeet.com/Public/WebRegistration/ZW5jPXNhQWNoekF6VklmZjJUZkwzRThwaUtJK0FsK2VXaXNCNFIzcUF2RFcrcSt3WU5HZTN0M3lzQ1dnd1lMOXlFSlRtSSt6NTAraExzV2RScFB3QVRxOFJ3PT0=

A live webcast will also be available on the Company's website at http://ir.o2micro.com , and an online replay will be available on the website for one week.

About O2Micro:

Founded in April 1995, O2Micro develops and markets innovative power management components for the Computer, Consumer, Industrial, Automotive and Communications markets. Products include LED General Lighting, Backlighting, Battery Management, and Power Management. The Company maintains offices worldwide. Additional Company and product information can be found on the Company website at www.o2micro.com.

O2Micro, the O2Micro logo, and combinations thereof are registered trademarks of O2Micro. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Statements made in this release that are not historical, including statements regarding O2Micro or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal Securities Laws. Such statements involve risks, speculation and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in these statements or from management's current views and expectations. Risks and uncertainties in this release may include, without limitation, any one or combination of the following: the effect of competitive and economic factors; real property value fluctuations and market demand; legal changes in any relevant rules and regulations pertaining to O2Micro's business; changes in technology and industry standards, and O2Micro's reaction to those factors; consumer and business buying decisions with respect to our customers' products incorporating O2Micro's products; continued competitive pressures in the marketplace; the ability of O2Micro to deliver to the marketplace, and stimulate customer demand therein, for new products and technological innovations on a timely basis; the effect that product introductions and transitions, changes in product pricing or mix, and/or increases in component costs could have on O2Micro's gross margins; the inventory risk associated with O2Micro's need to order, or commit to order, product components and product capacity in advance of forecast customer orders; the continued availability of acceptable terms of certain components and services essential to O2Micro's business which are currently obtained by the Company from sole or limited sources; the effect that O2Micro's dependency on manufacturing and logistics services provided by third parties may have on the quality, quantity, availability or cost of products manufactured or services rendered; risks associated with O2Micro's international operations; the potential impact of a finding that O2Micro has infringed on the intellectual property rights of others, or that any third party may have infringed on O2Micro's intellectual property that may negatively affect O2Micro's business; O2Micro's legal classifications with governmental and regulatory agencies; O2Micro's dependency on the performance of distributors, carriers, independent sales representatives, and other resellers of O2Micro's products; the effect that product and service quality problems could have on O2Micro's sales ability and operating profits; the ability of O2Micro to deliver its products in a timely fashion to its customers, and the possible negative ramifications if such is not possible; the continued service and availability of key executives and employees; war, terrorism, public health issues, natural disasters, and other circumstances that could disrupt supply, delivery, or demand of products; and unfavorable results of other legal proceedings. Actual results may differ materially due to numerous risk factors. Such risk factors are more fully enumerated in O2Micro's 20-F Annual Filings, Annual Report(s), 6-K's, the Form F-1 filed in connection with the Company's initial public offering in August 2000, information posted on our website at www.o2micro.com, and other documents filed with the SEC, NASDAQ or any other public agency from time to time. The statements herein are based on dated information on the dates mentioned herein, which is subject to change. O2Micro assumes no obligation to update or revise the information provided on today, or any other forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other information that may arise. This information only speaks to the respective dates mentioned in said information.

O 2 MICRO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In Thousand U.S. Dollars, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) NET SALES $ 17,861 $ 16,586 $ 60,928 $ 62,714 COST OF SALES 7,727 8,243 28,960 30,741 GROSS PROFIT 10,134 8,343 31,968 31,973 OPERATING EXPENSES Research and development (1) 4,382 5,020 19,065 19,766 Selling, general and administrative (1) 4,828 5,386 19,286 20,332 Total Operating Expenses 9,210 10,406 38,351 40,098 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 924 (2,063 ) (6,383 ) (8,125 ) NON-OPERATING INCOME Interest income 216 71 543 369 Net gain (loss) recognized on long-term investments 245 (1,370 ) 788 9,916 Foreign exchange gain (loss) – net (79 ) 76 (162 ) 108 Gain on sale of real estate 500 - 500 - Other – net 231 530 846 961 Total Non-operating Income (Loss) 1,113 (693 ) 2,515 11,354 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX 2,037 (2,756 ) (3,868 ) 3,229 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 250 330 1,171 1,141 NET INCOME (LOSS) 1,787 (3,086 ) (5,039 ) 2,088 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Foreign currency translation adjustments 356 (94 ) (85 ) (677 ) Unrealized pension gain 61 9 65 14 Total Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 417 (85 ) (20 ) (663 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ 2,204 $ (3,171 ) $ (5,059 ) $ 1,425 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER ADS Basic $ 0.07 $ (0.12 ) $ (0.19 ) $ 0.08 Diluted $ 0.07 $ (0.12 ) $ (0.19 ) $ 0.08 ADS UNITS USED IN EARNINGS (LOSS) PER ADS CALCULATION: Basic (in thousands) 26,347 26,019 26,321 26,016 Diluted (in thousands) 27,095 26,019 26,321 26,616 (1) INCLUDES STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION CHARGE AS FOLLOWS: Research and development $ 68 $ 59 $ 272 $ 241 Selling, general and administrative $ 310 $ 294 $ 1,190 $ 1,180





O 2 MICRO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousand U.S. Dollars, Except Share Amounts) December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS (Unaudited) (Audited) CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,696 $ 32,414 Restricted cash 35 34 Short-term investments 35,693 6,172 Accounts receivable – net 10,335 11,388 Inventories 8,796 10,288 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,295 2,276 Total Current Assets 66,850 62,572 LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS 4,172 10,445 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT – NET (2) 15,551 13,714 OTHER ASSETS 2,426 2,578 TOTAL ASSETS $ 88,999 $ 89,309 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Notes and accounts payable $ 4,867 $ 4,582 Income tax payable 611 413 Lease liabilities 827 - Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 4,839 4,181 Total Current Liabilities 11,144 9,176 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Accrued pension liabilities 214 321 Deferred income tax liabilities 589 681 Lease liabilities 1,932 - Other liabilities 65 85 Total Other Long-Term Liabilities 2,800 1,087 Total Liabilities 13,944 10,263 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preference shares at $0.00002 par value per share Authorized – 250,000,000 shares - - Ordinary shares at $0.00002 par value per share Authorized – 4,750,000,000 shares Issued – 1,669,036,600 shares as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018

Outstanding –1,314,798,600 and 1,298,808,750 shares as of December 31, 2019 and

December 31, 2018, respectively 33 33 Additional paid-in capital 143,484 143,115 Accumulated deficits (51,773 ) (45,912 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,654 4,674 Treasury stock – 354,238,000 and 370,227,850 shares as of December 31, 2019 and

December 31, 2018, respectively (21,343 ) (22,864 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 75,055 79,046 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 88,999 $ 89,309

(2) Property and equipment- net includes right-of-used assets under operating lease of $2,742 as of December 31, 2019.

O2Micro Daniel Meyberg Investor Relations