Announcement and public disclosure of transactions in SimCorp A/S shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Else Braathen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Board and audit committee member

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name SimCorp A/S

b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

DK0060495240

b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares at no consideration pursuant RSU Agreements related to Corporate Bonus 2016-2018

c) Price(s) DKK 261,884

Volume(s) 360 shares

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume Price N/A

e) Date of the transaction 2020-02-05, 09.20 UTC