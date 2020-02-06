Announcement and public disclosure of transactions in SimCorp A/S shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Peter Schütze
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chairman of the Board/Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Transfer of shares from SimCorp A/S to the Board member as part of the remuneration pursuant to SimCorp’s Remuneration Policy
|c)
|Price(s)
|DKK 535,408
|Volume(s)
|736 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-02-05, 09.20 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Morten Hübbe
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Vice-chairman of the Board/Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Transfer of shares from SimCorp A/S to the Board member as part of the remuneration pursuant to SimCorp’s Remuneration Policy
|c)
|Price(s)
|DKK 346,997
|Volume(s)
|477 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-02-05, 09.20 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Simon Jeffreys
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Board member/Chairman audit committee
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Transfer of shares from SimCorp A/S to the Board member as part of the remuneration pursuant to SimCorp’s Remuneration Policy
|c)
|Price(s)
|DKK 277,161
|Volume(s)
|381 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-02-05, 09.20 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Hervé Couturier
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Board member/Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Transfer of shares from SimCorp A/S to the Board member as part of the remuneration pursuant to SimCorp’s Remuneration Policy
|c)
|Price(s)
|DKK 188,411
|Volume(s)
|259 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-02-05, 09.20 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Adam Warby
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Board member/Member of the Audit Committee
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Transfer of shares from SimCorp A/S to the Board member as part of the remuneration pursuant to SimCorp’s Remuneration Policy
|c)
|Price(s)
|DKK 158,585
|Volume(s)
|218 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-02-05, 09.20 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Joan Binstock
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Board member/Member of the Audit Committee
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Transfer of shares from SimCorp A/S to the Board member as part of the remuneration pursuant to SimCorp’s Remuneration Policy
|c)
|Price(s)
|DKK 218,237
|Volume(s)
|300 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-02-05, 09.20 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Else Braathen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Board member/Member of the Audit Committee
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Transfer of shares from SimCorp A/S to the Board member as part of the remuneration pursuant to SimCorp’s Remuneration Policy
|c)
|Price(s)
|DKK 218,237
|Volume(s)
|300 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-02-05, 09.20 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Hugues Chabanis
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Board member
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Transfer of shares from SimCorp A/S to the Board member as part of the remuneration pursuant to SimCorp’s Remuneration Policy
|c)
|Price(s)
|DKK 158,585
|Volume(s)
|218 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-02-05, 09.20 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Vera Bergforth
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Board member/Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Transfer of shares from SimCorp A/S to the Board member as part of the remuneration pursuant to SimCorp’s Remuneration Policy
|c)
|Price(s)
|DKK 188,411
|Volume(s)
|259 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-02-05, 09.20 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Klaus Holse
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares at no consideration pursuant to LTIP RSU agreements covering the period from 2017 to 2019
|c)
|Price(s)
|DKK 7,319,662
|Volume(s)
|10,062 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-02-05, 09.20 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Georg Hetrodt
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Product Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares at no consideration pursuant to LTIP RSU agreements covering the period from 2017 to 2019
|c)
|Price(s)
|DKK 3,083,686
|Volume(s)
|4,239 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-02-05, 09.20 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Michael Rosenvold
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares at no consideration pursuant to LTIP RSU agreements covering the period from 2017 to 2019
|c)
|Price(s)
|DKK 676,534
|Volume(s)
|930 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-02-05, 09.20 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Hugues Chabanis
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Board member
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares at no consideration pursuant to LTIP RSU agreements covering the period from 2017 to 2019
|c)
|Price(s)
|DKK 211,690
|Volume(s)
|291 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-02-05, 09.20 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Klaus Holse
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares at no consideration pursuant RSU Agreements related to Corporate Bonus 2016-2017
|c)
|Price(s)
|DKK 3,224,085
|Volume(s)
|4,432 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-02-05, 09.20 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Georg Hetrodt
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Product Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares at no consideration pursuant RSU Agreements related to Corporate Bonus 2016-2017
|c)
|Price(s)
|DKK 1,421,449
|Volume(s)
|1,954 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-02-05, 09.20 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Else Braathen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Board and audit committee member
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares at no consideration pursuant RSU Agreements related to Corporate Bonus 2016-2018
|c)
|Price(s)
|DKK 261,884
|Volume(s)
|360 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-02-05, 09.20 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Hugues Chabanis
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Board member
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares at no consideration pursuant RSU Agreements related to Corporate Bonus 2016-2018
|c)
|Price(s)
|DKK 320,808
|Volume(s)
|441 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-02-05, 09.20 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Klaus Holse
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s)
|DKK 5,093,680
|Volume(s)
|7,000 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-02-05, 15.59 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
February 6, 2020
Contact:
Questions regarding this announcement may be addressed to Martin Schak Møller, Vice President, General Counsel, SimCorp A/S, telephone +45 3544 8800.
SimCorp A/S
Koebenhavn, DENMARK
