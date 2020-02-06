Announcement and public disclosure of transactions in SimCorp A/S shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1.Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NamePeter Schütze
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChairman of the Board/Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSimCorp A/S
b)LEI code5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares
DK0060495240
b)Nature of the transactionTransfer of shares from SimCorp A/S to the Board member as part of the remuneration pursuant to SimCorp’s Remuneration Policy
c)Price(s) DKK 535,408
 Volume(s)736 shares
d)Aggregated information
-  Aggregated volume
  •        Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction2020-02-05, 09.20 UTC
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)


1.Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMorten Hübbe
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusVice-chairman of the Board/Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSimCorp A/S
b)LEI code5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares
DK0060495240
b)Nature of the transactionTransfer of shares from SimCorp A/S to the Board member as part of the remuneration pursuant to SimCorp’s Remuneration Policy
c)Price(s) DKK 346,997
 Volume(s)477 shares
d)Aggregated information
-  Aggregated volume
  •   Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction2020-02-05, 09.20 UTC
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)


1.Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameSimon Jeffreys
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusBoard member/Chairman audit committee
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSimCorp A/S
b)LEI code5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares
DK0060495240
b)Nature of the transactionTransfer of shares from SimCorp A/S to the Board member as part of the remuneration pursuant to SimCorp’s Remuneration Policy
c)Price(s) DKK 277,161
 Volume(s)381 shares
d)Aggregated information
-  Aggregated volume
  •   Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction2020-02-05, 09.20 UTC
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)


1.Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameHervé Couturier
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusBoard member/Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSimCorp A/S
b)LEI code5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares
DK0060495240
b)Nature of the transactionTransfer of shares from SimCorp A/S to the Board member as part of the remuneration pursuant to SimCorp’s Remuneration Policy
c)Price(s) DKK 188,411
 Volume(s)259 shares
d)Aggregated information
-  Aggregated volume
  •   Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction2020-02-05, 09.20 UTC
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)


1.Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameAdam Warby
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusBoard member/Member of the Audit Committee
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSimCorp A/S
b)LEI code5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares
DK0060495240
b)Nature of the transactionTransfer of shares from SimCorp A/S to the Board member as part of the remuneration pursuant to SimCorp’s Remuneration Policy
c)Price(s) DKK 158,585
 Volume(s)218 shares
d)Aggregated information
-  Aggregated volume
  •   Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction2020-02-05, 09.20 UTC
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)


1.Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJoan Binstock
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusBoard member/Member of the Audit Committee
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSimCorp A/S
b)LEI code5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares
DK0060495240
b)Nature of the transactionTransfer of shares from SimCorp A/S to the Board member as part of the remuneration pursuant to SimCorp’s Remuneration Policy
c)Price(s) DKK 218,237
 Volume(s)300 shares
d)Aggregated information
-  Aggregated volume
  •   Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction2020-02-05, 09.20 UTC
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)


1.Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameElse Braathen
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusBoard member/Member of the Audit Committee
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSimCorp A/S
b)LEI code5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares
DK0060495240
b)Nature of the transactionTransfer of shares from SimCorp A/S to the Board member as part of the remuneration pursuant to SimCorp’s Remuneration Policy
c)Price(s) DKK 218,237
 Volume(s)300 shares
d)Aggregated information
-  Aggregated volume
  •   Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction2020-02-05, 09.20 UTC
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)


1.Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameHugues Chabanis
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusBoard member
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSimCorp A/S
b)LEI code5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares
DK0060495240
b)Nature of the transactionTransfer of shares from SimCorp A/S to the Board member as part of the remuneration pursuant to SimCorp’s Remuneration Policy
c)Price(s) DKK 158,585
 Volume(s)218 shares
d)Aggregated information
-  Aggregated volume
  •   Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction2020-02-05, 09.20 UTC
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)


1.Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameVera Bergforth
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusBoard member/Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSimCorp A/S
b)LEI code5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares
DK0060495240
b)Nature of the transactionTransfer of shares from SimCorp A/S to the Board member as part of the remuneration pursuant to SimCorp’s Remuneration Policy
c)Price(s) DKK 188,411
 Volume(s)259 shares
d)Aggregated information
-  Aggregated volume
  •   Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction2020-02-05, 09.20 UTC
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)


1.Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameKlaus Holse
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSimCorp A/S
b)LEI code5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares
DK0060495240
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares at no consideration pursuant to LTIP RSU agreements covering the period from 2017 to 2019
c)Price(s) DKK 7,319,662
 Volume(s)10,062 shares
d)Aggregated information
-  Aggregated volume
  •   Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction2020-02-05, 09.20 UTC
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)


1.Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameGeorg Hetrodt
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Product Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSimCorp A/S
b)LEI code5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares
DK0060495240
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares at no consideration pursuant to LTIP RSU agreements covering the period from 2017 to 2019
c)Price(s) DKK 3,083,686
 Volume(s)4,239 shares
d)Aggregated information
-  Aggregated volume
  •   Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction2020-02-05, 09.20 UTC
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)


   
1.Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMichael Rosenvold
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSimCorp A/S
b)LEI code5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares
DK0060495240
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares at no consideration pursuant to LTIP RSU agreements covering the period from 2017 to 2019
c)Price(s) DKK 676,534
 Volume(s)930 shares
d)Aggregated information
-  Aggregated volume
  •   Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction2020-02-05, 09.20 UTC
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)


1.Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameHugues Chabanis
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusBoard member
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSimCorp A/S
b)LEI code5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares
DK0060495240
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares at no consideration pursuant to LTIP RSU agreements covering the period from 2017 to 2019
c)Price(s) DKK 211,690
 Volume(s)291 shares
d)Aggregated information
-  Aggregated volume
  •   Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction2020-02-05, 09.20 UTC
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)


1.Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameKlaus Holse
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSimCorp A/S
b)LEI code5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares
DK0060495240
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares at no consideration pursuant RSU Agreements related to Corporate Bonus 2016-2017
c)Price(s) DKK 3,224,085
 Volume(s)4,432 shares
d)Aggregated information
-  Aggregated volume
  •   Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction2020-02-05, 09.20 UTC
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)


1.Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameGeorg Hetrodt
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Product Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSimCorp A/S
b)LEI code5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares
DK0060495240
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares at no consideration pursuant RSU Agreements related to Corporate Bonus 2016-2017
c)Price(s) DKK 1,421,449
 Volume(s)1,954 shares
d)Aggregated information
-  Aggregated volume
  •   Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction2020-02-05, 09.20 UTC
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)


1.Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameElse Braathen
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusBoard and audit committee member
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSimCorp A/S
b)LEI code5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares
DK0060495240
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares at no consideration pursuant RSU Agreements related to Corporate Bonus 2016-2018
c)Price(s) DKK 261,884
 Volume(s)360 shares
d)Aggregated information
-  Aggregated volume
  •   Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction2020-02-05, 09.20 UTC
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)


1.Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameHugues Chabanis
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusBoard member
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSimCorp A/S
b)LEI code5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares
DK0060495240
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares at no consideration pursuant RSU Agreements related to Corporate Bonus 2016-2018
c)Price(s) DKK 320,808
 Volume(s)441 shares
d)Aggregated information
-  Aggregated volume
  •   Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction2020-02-05, 09.20 UTC
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)


1.Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameKlaus Holse
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSimCorp A/S
b)LEI code5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares
DK0060495240
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares
c)Price(s) DKK 5,093,680

 
 Volume(s)7,000 shares
d)Aggregated information
-  Aggregated volume
  •   Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction2020-02-05, 15.59 UTC
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)

February 6, 2020

Contact:
Questions regarding this announcement may be addressed to Martin Schak Møller, Vice President, General Counsel, SimCorp A/S, telephone +45 3544 8800.