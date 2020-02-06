Birmingham, AL, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geographic Information Services, Inc. (GISinc), the Premier GIS Services firm and Esri Platinum Partner who has served the Federal Government for 29 years, has been awarded over $200 million in Prime Federal Government Contracts and over $300 million as a key subcontractor with a total ceiling capacity upwards of $563 million.

New Contracts Enable Corporate Growth

This work spans the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, and DHS, and includes geospatial services across a wide variety of disciplines. GISinc’s federal customers leverage these contract vehicles to ease the procurement and purchasing of geospatial services and business solutions.

“The leading predictor of corporate growth for federal contractors is contract capacity. This substantial increase in our capacity enables continued growth for GISinc over the next 5 years.”

-- Kevin Stewart, Senior Vice President of Sales at GISinc

With GISinc’s platinum business partnership with Esri, the industry leader in geospatial technology, the firm will continue to implement the newest solutions available to the federal government. GISinc is a small business as defined by the Small Business Administration with a DUNS Code of 826706848 and CAGE Code of 1FQD9, and holds Esri’s Federal Small Business Specialty designation.

GISinc’s New Federal Contracts for 2020

The complete list of GISinc’s Federal Contract vehicles is available on GISinc’s website. GISinc’s new vehicles include:

Navy GeoReadiness Enterprise System (GES) Lifecycle Maintenance - HC1028-19-A-0002

The GES contract was awarded as a GSA Schedule 70 BPA. This effort is designed to support the Navy’s GeoReadiness Enterprise through the full Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC). The major task areas include requirements analysis, design, implementation, testing, deployment, and support per the requirements of the GES system. U.S. Army Installation Geospatial Information & Services (IGI&S) BPA - W5J9CQ-20-A-0003

The IGI&S contract was awarded as a GSA Schedule 70 BPA. This BPA is designed to provide Installations, Energy and Environment (IE&E) geospatial capability and support to the Army and Department of Defense (DoD) entities within a wide range of IE&E functional areas. U.S. Army Geospatial Research, Integration, Development, and Support (GRIDS) III Small Business Set-Aside (SBSA) IDIQ - W5J9CQ-20-D-0002

The IGI&S contract was awarded as a GSA Schedule 70 BPA. This BPA is designed to provide Installations, Energy and Environment (IE&E) geospatial capability and support to the Army and Department of Defense (DoD) entities within a wide range of IE&E functional areas. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) L16PA00032 GIS BPA

Department of Interior (DOI) Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) for GIS Technical Data and Services BPA. It contains a wide definition of Geospatial Scope, accessible to any BLM office. Air Force Geospatial Support Contract (AFICA) FA44-52-19-D-A002 | Multiple Award IDIQ

This is a multi-award IDIQ under which firm fixed price task orders compete. This contract is available to all Air Force business lines. Task Orders are managed in a decentralized fashion. Local CO’s and COR’s. DHS GTSS 2.0 BPA (Sub to INCATech) - 70RTAC19 A00000015

Department of Homeland Security Geospatial Technical Support Services (DHS GTSS 2) is a BPA Contract available to DHS and its components. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe - Army Europe Planning & GIS (sub to WSP) – GISinc will provide geospatial services in support of USACE Europe for installation master planning. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville – Army Meter Data Management Systems (sub to GDIT) – GISinc will provide geospatial services for the MDMS program.

Over the next 5 years, these contracts will allow GISinc to lead the way in implementing geospatial technologies in the cloud, geo-enable machine learning/artificial intelligence, and integrate geospatial capabilities in enterprise business systems.

GISinc Federal Government Contracted Clients and Partners

GISinc currently has clients across the federal government space such as the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (ACE), Arlington National Cemetery (ANC), Bureau of Land Management (BLM), U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and more.

“These wins have been built on 29 years of successful work with the federal government developing an impressive culture of service excellence. The expected growth will provide numerous opportunities for our existing team and allow us to add many more."

-- Dan Levine, Geospatial Innovation Officer at GISinc

About GISinc

Established in 1991, GISinc is an employee-owned company that offers Premier GIS Services, headquartered in Birmingham, AL with offices throughout the United States. GISinc has a passion for delivering customer-driven location technology solutions to federal, state and local, and commercial organizations. For more information, please visit https://www.gisinc.com or call (205) 941-0442.

Kevin Stewart Geographic Information Services, Inc. (GISinc) (205) 941-0442 info@gisinc.com