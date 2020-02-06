VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockridge Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ROCK) (OTCQB: RRRLF) (Frankfurt: RR0) (“Rockridge” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it intends to mobilize and commence an exploration drill program at its Raney Gold Project located in Ontario, Canada (the “Project” or “Property”). Chenier Drilling Services Inc. has been contracted to conduct the drilling program and will mobilize its equipment for the program in mid-February. Chenier Drilling has carried out drill programs for IAMGOLD at the nearby Cote project. An exploration permit for the program is in hand that provides for exploration activities including geophysical surveys and diamond drilling to be conducted over 3 years.



Raney Gold Project Location Map:

http://www.rockridgeresourcesltd.com/_resources/maps/location_map_raney.pdf

Highlights:

The Raney Project is a prospective gold property located ~110 km southwest of the prolific gold district of Timmins, ON

Limited historical exploration campaigns conducted on the Property; the last exploration activities occurred ~10 years ago when gold prices were ~US$900/oz.

~2,000-metre initial drill program to commence in February 2020; potential to discover additional gold-bearing structures and expand known zones

Testing new geological model that indicates the mineralized zones may have a steep south dip orientation versus the historical model which showed a steep north dip

New model shows improved continuity of mineralized zones and expanded strike and dip potential

Initial drill holes will follow-up on a historical drill result of 6.5 g/t gold over 8 metres which is open for expansion

Property has excellent access and infrastructure; accessible by paved and forestry roads

Newmont’s newest gold mine (Borden) located ~35km west and IAMGOLD’s Cote development project is ~75km southeast

Planned Drill Program Summary:

Historical drilling at the Raney Gold Project focused on identifying near-surface gold mineralization along an extensive alteration zone. Three sub-parallel and closely spaced mineralized zones of quartz carbonate alteration with quartz veining, pyrite, pyrrhotite, and occasionally visible gold have been outlined. The drilling to date suggests the possibility of steeply plunging shoots of mineralization with reasonable widths open along strike.

A compilation and interpretation of historic data has resulted in the development of a new geologic model for the Project. This new model indicates that the mineralized zones may have a steep south dip orientation versus the historical model which showed a steep north dip. Continuity between the mineralized zones correlate better along strike and down dip with the new model. The strike potential of the mineralized zones may be expanded as some of the historic exploration drill holes would have missed the target zone with the new geologic model.

The planned phase 1 exploration drill program will entail approximately 2,000 metres in 7 to 10 holes. The initial drill holes will target the zone that produced the best historic intercept of 6.5 g/t gold over 8 metres. This zone occurs below the 100-metre level and is open for expansion. Mobilization of the drill will occur in mid-February with the drilling program expected to take approximately sixty days to complete. Updates from the field and drill program will be provided as the program progresses.

Rockridge’s CEO, Grant Ewing, commented: “We anticipate an active news flow period for Rockridge as we prepare to commence the Raney Project diamond drill program. The initial focus will be on testing our new geologic model and following-up on a zone of high-grade gold mineralization. Based on the new model, the Project could have significantly more potential to expand the high-grade mineralized zone, as some of the historic drilling may have missed the target zone. The project is in a region with excellent access and infrastructure in a geologic setting noted for the occurrence of world-class deposits which bodes well for future resource development potential.”

Raney Gold Project Geology and History:

Rockridge holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the Raney Gold Project. The Project is in the Archean Swayze Greenstone Belt, thought to be the southeast extension of the Abitibi Greenstone belt, which hosts the world-class Timmins and Kirkland Lake gold districts.

Numerous gold occurrences occur throughout the district and several world-class mines have been developed. These deposits are responsible for a significant portion of the world’s cumulative gold production and are often characterized by gold enriched quartz vein systems associated with supracrustal belts in low to medium grade metamorphic terranes. Gold mineralization at the Property is typical of the mesothermal lode gold deposit model.

Previous exploration on the Property from 1972 to 1991 consisted of prospecting, mapping, sampling, trenching, winkie drilling, ground geophysics, stripping, and some limited diamond drilling. This was followed by exploration work during the 2009 to 2010 period when the best intercept returned was 6.5 g/t gold over 8.0 metres.

The presence of a gold system on the Raney Gold Project indicates that the remainder of the project should be explored for additional gold structures. The property is underlain by mafic volcanics to the north, and felsic to intermediate volcaniclastics to the south. The felsic volcaniclastics are host to the gold zones. Quartz feldspar porphyry dykes and sills and minor mafic intrusives occur throughout the Property. The porphyries are generally massive but may be sheared and hydrothermally altered and veined in places.

A 100 metre-wide intensely sheared and altered quartz feldspar porphyry body is located just to the south of the main Raney gold showing. Gold mineralization exposed on surface and intersected in drill holes on the property is typical of the lode gold class of gold deposit which is the dominant gold deposit type in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Gold mineralization on the property is associated with the intensely sheared and altered zones within the felsic tuffs, and higher grades tend to occur where quartz veining is present.

Qualified Person:

Grant Ewing, P.Geo., a “qualified person” for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and the CEO of Rockridge Resources Ltd., has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Rockridge Resources Ltd.

Rockridge Resources is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and other mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's Knife Lake Project is in Saskatchewan, which is ranked as the #3 mining jurisdiction in the world by the Fraser Institute. The project hosts the Knife Lake deposit, which is a VMS, near-surface copper-cobalt-gold-silver-zinc deposit open along strike and at depth. There is strong discovery potential in and around the deposit area as well as at regional targets on the 85,196-hectare property. Furthermore, the Company’s Raney Gold Project is a high-grade gold exploration project located in the same greenstone belt that hosts the world-class Timmins and Kirkland Lake lode gold mining camps. Rockridge’s goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Additional information about Rockridge Resources and its project portfolio can be found on the Company’s website at www.rockridgeresourcesltd.com . Rockridge currently has 33.9 million shares issued and outstanding.

Rockridge Resources Ltd.

“Grant Ewing”



Grant Ewing

CEO

For further information contact myself or:

Jordan Trimble, President or

Simon Dyakowski, Corporate Development

Rockridge Resources Ltd.

Telephone: 604-687-3376

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@rockridgeresourcesltd.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Forward Looking Information

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “expects” and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company’s future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.