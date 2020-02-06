ALBUQUERQUE, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Consulting Division of Dynatest North America, a leader in pavement engineering services, as of February 3.

Dynatest’s Consulting Division has a successful history providing innovative pavement engineering services to roadway and airfield agencies, contractors, and design consultants. With a mission of improving pavement performance, they help customers test, evaluate, design, and maintain roadway and airfield pavements across North America.

The acquisition includes highly-skilled pavement engineers and technicians, a robust fleet of pavement testing equipment, and a comprehensive set of pavement analysis and management software tools. The organization brings decades of experience to further complement ARA’s industry-leading pavement engineering capabilities, and it expands our geographic presence to include offices in Austin, TX and Ventura, CA.

“ARA is excited to welcome our newest colleagues as we help our customers solve their toughest infrastructure challenges,” said ARA Division Manager Bill Vavrik. “The addition of Dynatest’s Consulting Division to the ARA team will help further our goal of supporting America’s infrastructure and advancing the state-of-the-art in pavement technology.”

About Applied Research Associates

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and solutions for national defense, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 1,400 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.

Bill Vavrik 217-356-4500 wvavrik@ara.com