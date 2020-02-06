An example of one of the most recently updated broadband coverage maps for Texas. Connected Nation Texas is seeking further public and private input to improve the maps.

Austin, TX, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connected Nation Texas (CN Texas) just released its initial updated broadband (high-speed internet) coverage maps. These maps provide details on internet speeds and coverage for all 254 counties across the Lone Star State.

“It’s been over five years since we last updated broadband coverage maps for Texas, so it was so important for us to start there,” said Jennifer Harris, State Program Director, CN Texas. “When you think about how quickly technology is changing and expanding, you can imagine how much the coverage maps have changed in that time. We want to empower our local and state leaders with good data so they can accurately identify where the need for broadband expansion is and where it isn’t.”

In addition to state level maps, each county has four maps based on four different download and upload speeds for internet service. In order to ensure that the maps are as accurate as possible, we welcome the opportunity for local stakeholders to provide feedback. That’s where local residents, businesses, farmers, and community organizations can help.

You can find your county map and review its updated information by heading to https://connectednation.org/texas/mapping-analysis/ and provide feedback at https://connectednation.org/texas/feedback.



You can also find an interactive map at https://connectednation.org/texas/interactivemap.

“These preliminary broadband maps reflect data developed from a combination of direct provider outreach and data collection, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Form 477 broadband deployment filings, and independent research conducted by CN Texas,” said Ashley Hitt, GIS Services Director, Connected Nation (CN). “We will continue to work with broadband providers to obtain more granular and detailed service area data while also collecting public feedback and conducting field validation on areas that may need further investigation or data refinements for the next series of maps in July 2020.”

“This map wouldn’t be possible, in its current form, had it not been for the participation of the broadband providers and the cooperation of the telecommunications trade associations across the state. We want take this opportunity to thank those broadband providers that worked so closely with us over the past several months.” said Chip Spann, Director of Engineering and Technical Services. “We continue to receive new, updated, and more granular datasets from providers which will be reflected in the July 2020 version of the maps.”

CN Texas is a local division of Connected Nation, a national nonprofit working to expand access, adoption, and use of broadband and its related technology to all people. Connected Nation has worked with individual communities across Texas since 2009, but in 2019, thanks to funding from the Texas Rural Funders Collaborative, a statewide effort was launched to connect all Texans.

“Rural communities are being left behind; lack of infrastructure and insufficient resources have seriously hampered broadband adoption – and the life-changing opportunities it provides,” said Wynn Rosser, a member of the Texas Rural Funders Collaborative. “This first-ever funder-driven broadband initiative supports largely disconnected and unserved rural Texas communities by bringing digital expertise to rural communities and ensuring accurate and objective coverage data is available. We intend to provide better access to healthcare, education, the arts, training and commerce. Rural communities will benefit from greater efficiencies in agriculture, resource management, disaster recovery, emergency response, social connections and much more.”

CN Texas is taking a four-pronged approach to improving access for all Texans— working directly with broadband providers to obtain accurate broadband service coverage areas, focusing on getting good data in decision-makers’ hands, helping people understand the benefits of broadband, and understanding how we can expand broadband access and use to rural Texans.

By working in partnership with local stakeholders, internet service providers, and community and state leaders, the hope is to identify ways to connect every community in the state. To learn more about CN Texas, email Jennifer Harris at jharris@connectednation.org or visit the CN Texas website at www.connectednation.org/texas.

About Connected Nation Texas: CN Texas is a local division of the national nonprofit Connected Nation. Our mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation.

Connected Nation works with consumers, local community leaders, states, technology providers, and foundations to develop and implement technology expansion programs with core competencies centered on a mission to improve digital inclusion for people and places previously underserved or overlooked. For more information, please visit: connectednation.org and follow Connected Nation on Facebook and Twitter.

About the Texas Rural Funders Collaborative: The mission of the Texas Rural Funders Collaborative (TRFC) is to partner with rural Texans to achieve their vision of prosperity and wellbeing. The group’s strategies recognize and are informed by rural expertise and assets. The TRFC leverages local, philanthropic, state and federal resources to collaborate on projects, support local capacity and leadership, share research, convene stakeholders and engage in advocacy. More information can be found on the TRFC webpage at: https://www.edtx.org/get-involved/texas-rural-funders-collaborative.

