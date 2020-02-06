The new universal mophie power solutions are designed to charge an iPhone® at the fastest speed possible and feature 18W fast charge, a Lightning® input, and the ability to charge multiple Apple devices simultaneously.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mophie, a ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) company, today unveiled three new universal power solutions designed to charge iPhone® at the fastest speed possible, available at Apple.com and select Apple® stores. The powerstation ®, powerstation plus , and powerstation plus XL feature 18W fast charge, a Lightning® input, and the ability to charge multiple Apple devices simultaneously.



“mophie is committed to delivering the most advanced solutions that help consumers charge their devices as quickly, conveniently and safely as possible,” said Charlie Quong, vice president of product, power at ZAGG Brands. “Following the inclusion of an 18W power adapter with the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, we developed these new powerstation batteries using the same power delivery protocol to deliver a fast charge experience through either a USB-C port or integrated Lightning cable. Now consumers can have fast, portable power for their Apple device whenever and wherever it’s needed.”

powerstation

The 6,000mAh mophie powerstation provides iPhone with up to 32 hours of extra battery1 on-the-go. Featuring a fast-charge USB-C port with up to 18W output, iPhone users can get up to 50% battery in just 30 minutes2. The USB-C port can also be used to quickly re-charge the powerstation battery, in addition to its Lightning input. An extra USB-A port allows a second USB device to charge simultaneously. The mophie powerstation has a textured design that complements its premium fabric finish, which provides a comfortable feel and protection against scratches or scuffs when stowed alongside other devices. It is available in four colors: black, gray, navy and pink.

powerstation plus and powerstation plus XL

The powerstation plus and powerstation plus XL feature an integrated Lightning cable that delivers up to 18W of power to fast charge iPhone. Available in two battery capacities, 6,000mAh and 8,000mAh, the powerstation plus and plus XL provide iPhone with up to 32 and 42 hours of extra battery, respectively1. An additional USB-A port lets consumers quickly charge a second device simultaneously. For extra convenience, the powerstation plus XL features a 5W Qi® wireless surface to charge a third device. The powerstation plus and plus XL feature a stylish high-gloss top surface and a metallic perimeter, and are available in four colors: black, gray, navy and pink.

The powerstation and powerstation plus lines feature a Lightning input, giving users the ability to recharge using the same cable that charges their Apple devices. Additional features of every mophie powerstation include:

Priority+ ® Charging – sends power to your device first then recharges the powerstation.

– sends power to your device first then recharges the powerstation. Integrated LED power indicator – four lights display the charging status and current battery life.

– four lights display the charging status and current battery life. Triple-test certified lithium-polymer batteries – Every battery product is tested at three different stages of production to ensure unmatched output, efficiency and build quality, along with reliable, long-lasting performance.

Pricing & Availability:

The new mophie powerstations are available now exclusively on mophie.com, Apple.com and in select Apple stores. Suggested retail prices are as follows: powerstation $59.95; powerstation plus $79.95; powerstation plus XL $99.95.

1Hours of battery estimates are calculated using the stated mAh capacity of the powerstation battery and of standard consumer electronics. The number of hours of battery life you receive depends on a variety of factors that are different for every user.

2Based on a 30-minute charge from 0 percent on an iPhone Xs using a Power Delivery (PD) charger and an Apple USB-C to Lightning cable. Results will vary by charging configuration and device.

mophie, the mophie logo, powerstation, and Priority+ are trademarks owned by mophie Inc. ZAGG, InvisibleShield, Gear4, BRAVEN, IFROGZ and HALO are trademarks owned by ZAGG Inc. USB-C is a registered trademark of the USB Implementers Forum. Apple, iPhone, and Lightning, are registered trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries Qi is a registered trademark of the Wireless Power Consortium. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About mophie

mophie, the No. 1 selling battery case manufacturer and the No. 1 selling battery brand in the US, is a California-based, award-winning designer and manufacturer that empowers the mobile world to Stay Powerful. Widely acclaimed for innovative mobile solutions, mophie is the proud developer of the original juice pack®. mophie products are recognized for style and engineered for performance, providing a seamless integration of hardware, software and design. mophie has operations in California, Michigan, Hong Kong, and China. mophie products are available in more than 130 countries, and can be found at Apple®, Best Buy®, Verizon®, and T-Mobile® stores, as well as Sprint® and other leading retailers. Visit mophie.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram (@mophie).

About ZAGG Brands:

ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, BRAVEN®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Brands has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com .

