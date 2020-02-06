NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in business-focused interactive video CRM, marketing, and sales enablement applications, announced a renewal and major expansion of its relationship with Vasayo, a leading provider of nutritional supplements.



Vasayo provides high-quality nutritional products that are specially formulated to overcome many of the issues consumers tend to encounter in the supplement industry, such as those caused by dilution, problems with body absorption, and ingredient degradation. Through its proprietary Advanced Delivery Technology, Vasayo effectively eliminates these traditional obstacles to provide superior absorption capability, using the power of liposomes and enzymes.

Vasayo’s international team of Brand Partners has been enjoying the benefits of VERB’s proprietary interactive video-based CRM and sales enablement platform during which time Vasayo has experienced continued growth in customer acquisition, and an expansion their Brand Partner base. Building on that success, Vasayo has determined to extend and expand its relationship with VERB, and to further integrate VERB into its business in a number of new and beneficial ways.

As part of this expanded relationship, Vasayo will be one of the first VERB clients to launch the new customer-facing version of VERB’s previously announced LEARN application. This new version of LEARN provides more robust, more engaging educational resources for Vasayo’s customers producing measurable increases in brand loyalty and corresponding greater lifetime customer value.

Within the LEARN framework, each product will have its own unique module. Within those modules, Vasayo customers will have access to dynamic content suggestions, based on their individual preferences and activity, which in turn encourages continued interaction on the platform to obtain access to related product discounts and other rewards. This new feature set is expected to drive increased engagement through education-based gamification.

Separately, the current Vasayo Brand Partner facing app will be upgraded with LEARN features, focused on improving product knowledge within their teams. Both the existing Brand Partner-focused app as well as the new consumer-facing app will leverage VERB’s new Magic Link technology, which allows any user the ability to automatically log-in to their personalized account through a friction-free individual link. For Brand Partners, the process begins with their official Vasayo registration where they’ll be invited to join as soon as sign-up is confirmed. For consumers, an invite link will be sent out once an initial purchase order has been made. In both cases, the sign-up process is intuitive, fast, easy and seamless.

The new Brand Partners application will also provide access to VERB’s new Business Reports feature, an essential tool in tracking back-office functions, which will help users gain better control and oversight over their individual book of business. Through the enhanced app, Brand Partners will now be able to view and track key information and performance metrics such as commission structure breakdowns, real-time related party sales progress, and sales-rank advancement, among other features.

“With this new application, we’re looking forward to connecting with our customers in even more meaningful ways by not only educating them further about the products they already love, but also introducing them to new products via a dynamic rewards-based program,” said Daniel Picou, President and Co-Founder of Vasayo. “For our Brand Partners, we’re looking to leverage the full capabilities of VERB’s technology to aid in our ongoing efforts toward greater retention, larger average order size, and enhanced brand loyalty. We remain committed to our community and our growth goals, which is why we’re dedicating even more resources to empower our people to grow and expand their capabilities with Vasayo.”

JJ Oswald, VERB’s Senior Vice President of Sales added, “Vasayo has been a valued client of ours, and we look forward to becoming even more integrated into their organization. We believe this consumer-focused app launch will be the first of many for VERB and a sign of where the industry is headed. By focusing as much on their end customers’ experience with their products as they do with their Brand Partners, Vasayo is showing their commitment to excellence across all brand touch points in their organization. By creating this additional communication and data collection channel, they are also ensuring that they have access to real-time, quantifiable, and reliable information about what their customers want in order to better support their customers’ needs. VERB’s technology is tailor-made to service forward-thinking enterprises like Vasayo, and we believe they will be rewarded as a first-mover in the space.”

The new product launch and app enhancements were announced at Vasayo’s annual North America Convention, which was held January 30 – February 2, 2020 in Orlando, Florida.

About VERB

VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) is rapidly emerging as the market leader in interactive video-based customer relationship management ("CRM") sales and marketing applications. With offices in California and Utah, VERB provides next-generation CRM lead generation, sales enablement, and video marketing software applications to sales-based organizations in 60 countries and in 48 languages. The Company's proprietary and patent-pending technology platform produces real-time, measurable results with some customers reporting greater than 600% increases in conversion rates. The Company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products are cloud-based, accessible on all mobile and desktop devices, and are available by subscription for individual and enterprise users. The Company's technology is integrated into popular ERP, CRM, and marketing platforms, including Oracle NetSuite, Adobe Marketo, and integrations with Salesforce.com, Odoo, and Microsoft, among others, are underway. For more information, please visit: verb.tech.

About Vasayo

Vasayo is a direct sales company based in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Each nutritional product Vasayo develops features the company's proprietary Advanced Delivery Technology for superior nutrient assimilation, eliminating the fillers, binders, and other additives found in most traditional nutritional supplements. For more information on Vasayo—the company that is Delivering Solutions—visit vasayo.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of this Act, statements contained herein that look forward in time that include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company’s actual results. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the Company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contact:

855.250.2300, ext.7

info@verb.tech

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

Gateway Investor Relations

949.574.3860

VERB@gatewayir.com