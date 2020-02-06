Information relating to the voting rights 31 January 2020

Voting rights on 31 January 2020

In accordance with the articles L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the French Financial Market Authority’s General Regulation, and to determine the equity participation threshold mentioned in article

L. 233-7[1] of the same Code, the Company informs its shareholders that the number of shares making up its share capital and the number of voting rights, as of 31 January 2020, are:

Number of shares 257 021 105

Including: number of shares with double voting rights 631 627

Number of theoretical voting rights 257 652 732

Number of shares without voting rights -2 461 800

Number of voting rights exercisable at shareholders’ meetings [2] 255 190 932

[1] Exceeding or falling below: 5%, 10%, 15%, 20%, 25%, 30%, 33.3%, 50%, 66.6%, 90% and 95%.

[2] Excluding treasury shares.

www.altran.com



Attachment